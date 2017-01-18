Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable ‘Cowgirl’ Photo of Her Mini-Me Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson's kids just keep getting cuter!

The designer took to Instagram Tuesday to share another adorable mom moment, posting a photo of her 4-year-old daughter Maxwell riding a horse while rocking some pretty stylish gear.

Simpson captioned the photo with a quote from Maxwell. "I'm a Cowgirl Mommy!!!' - #MAXIDREW," she wrote.

"I'm a Cowgirl Mommy!!!" - #MAXIDREW A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Dec 6, 2016 at 8:26pm PST

Simpson is no stranger to sharing cute photos of her kids on social media, and often posts snaps of Maxwell and her 3-year-old brother Ace.

Behind the scenes of school pictures...seriously?!?!?Thank you God for these precious kiddos. #maxidrew #aceknute A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 19, 2016 at 1:57pm PST

When your kids are old enough to choose their own costumes ... #HappyHalloween from my parrot & octopus! A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 1, 2016 at 3:55pm PDT

This is definitely one family we can't get enough of!

This story first appeared on Womanista.

Featured image credit: Twitter