Jennifer Lopez Upcoming Performance at Joe Biden’s Inauguration Has Fans Buzzing
As the upcoming inauguration grows closer, it was announced that US President-elect Joe Biden will have performances from Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga on the big day -- sending fans into a frenzy. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance. Little Monsters and Lopez fanatics immediately flooded Twitter and Instagram with their thoughts on the prospective performances.
Lopez has been on a roll performance wise. She made headlines following her New Years show in New York and after her winning Superbowl performance featuring J. Balvin and Shakira, Jlo is jumping to another level. Plus, with her toned legs and fit physique, the dance sequence is sure to get people out of their seats.
Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen also shared their thoughts. "Lady Gaga for inauguration star spangled banner! And Jennifer Lopez added as a performer oh man how dope if jlo sang the national anthem in f–– Spanish hooooooboy maga would f r e a k lol absolutely lose their minds."
On top of the big news, the star also graced the cover of Elle Magazine as well as released a new music video for her single "In the Morning" -- both have inspired trending topics on Twitter.
Looking Great and Staying Booked
Two things JLo is gonna do: look great and stay booked https://t.co/tB86YVYhtl— 👑Touka (@reinetouka) January 14, 2021
Some Mariah Shade
Yup regardless of what anyone says she's a hell of a performer. JLo stays booked and busy 12 months out of the year unlike some other artists who look forward to being relevant one month a year.— IZEMtv (@IZExMtv) January 14, 2021
Healing the Nation
When @jlo gets on that pole in front of Joe and Jill... our nation can begin to heal— Chris Baker (@BakerseeBakerdo) January 14, 2021
A Twitter Mess
Lady Gaga is singing the national anthem, and I’m shocked JLo is also set to perform. Twitter is going to be a MESS on the 20th.— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) January 14, 2021
Wardrobe Predictions
JLO gonna wear the pantsuit version of the jungle dress to the inauguration— Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) January 14, 2021
Setlist Projections
Not Jlo performing Get Right as Joe walks down the stairs https://t.co/ESKLrzZ2lY— Bojito (@Bomanizer) January 14, 2021
Her Makeup Staple
which one will jlo choose https://t.co/6aEVaQEKJ0 pic.twitter.com/iEiCROXyeo— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 14, 2021
