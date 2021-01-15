Jennifer Lopez Upcoming Performance at Joe Biden’s Inauguration Has Fans Buzzing

As the upcoming inauguration grows closer, it was announced that US President-elect Joe Biden will have performances from Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga on the big day -- sending fans into a frenzy. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance. Little Monsters and Lopez fanatics immediately flooded Twitter and Instagram with their thoughts on the prospective performances.

Lopez has been on a roll performance wise. She made headlines following her New Years show in New York and after her winning Superbowl performance featuring J. Balvin and Shakira, Jlo is jumping to another level. Plus, with her toned legs and fit physique, the dance sequence is sure to get people out of their seats.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen also shared their thoughts. "Lady Gaga for inauguration star spangled banner! And Jennifer Lopez added as a performer oh man how dope if jlo sang the national anthem in f–– Spanish hooooooboy maga would f r e a k lol absolutely lose their minds."

On top of the big news, the star also graced the cover of Elle Magazine as well as released a new music video for her single "In the Morning" -- both have inspired trending topics on Twitter.