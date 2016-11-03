Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Feeling Empowered’ in Sexy Instagram Selfie

#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered👑 #healthybodyhealthymind A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

Jennifer Lopez is #feelingempowered!

The Shades of Blue star took to Instagram on Thursday and left us feeling inspired, ET reports. Lopez showed off a little side boob and booty in a sexy black one-piece.

“#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered 👑 #healthybodyhealthymind,” she captioned the selfie.

Lopez, 47, is looking better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle.

“I love the way working out makes me feel, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout so I’m ready to hit it hard again the next day,” the mother of two told Your Fitness.

“I drink plenty of water, fuel my body with healthy foods and make it a priority to get eight hours of sleep a night,” she added. “I also love to relax with my kids after a workout and share a healthy snack with them.”