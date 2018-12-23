Jennie-O Recalls Raw Ground Turkey Due to Salmonella Concerns

Yet another frightening food recall went into effect on Friday when Jennie-O ground turkey was pulled off the shelves over the threat of salmonella.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services found that some Jennie-O raw ground turkey may be contaminated with salmonella. The meat in question was produced between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. The products had freeze-by dates as late as Nov. 13. Now, the FSIS is scrambling to get that meat out of stores and out of customers’ freezers.

The potentially contaminated turkey was shipped all over the country to many different retailers. The FSIS is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the meat could be linked to 216 illnesses spread across 38 states, as well as Washington, D.C.

This is Jennie-O’s second major recall of the season. Last month, the company was forced to recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey, according to a report by PEOPLE. The recall all but confirmed that Jennie-O products were linked to the spreading outbreaks.

The CDC has issued a few tips on avoiding foodborne illness during the recall. For those that are going to continue eating turkey, the center advises people to “cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill harmful germs.”

“Turkey breasts, whole turkeys, and ground poultry, including turkey burgers, casseroles and sausage should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs,” the center said in a statement. “Leftovers should be reheated to 165°F.”

The FSIS published a complete break-down on how to tell if the products in your freezer fall under the recall. Big signs to look out for are “freeze by” dates of Nov. 12 or Nov. 13, as well as the establishment number “EST. P-579.” In uncertain cases, people are advised to throw their food out for safe measure.

This is just the latest in a string of major food recalls as 2018 comes to a close. Just last week, Adam Bros. Farming Inc. in Santa Monica, California, announced more recalls on nationally distributed vegetables. The company was linked to possible E. coli fears earlier this year, and last week it called back another batch of red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for E. coli O157:H7,” read the company’s press release. “Filtered and treated water from the reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested.”

Other big recalls recently have included Jimmy Dean sausages, romaine lettuce and ground beef. The FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, told CNN that enhanced technology could be the cause for all recent string of recalls.

“I think what’s happening is that we have better technology than ever before to link outbreaks of human illness to a common pathogen,” he said.