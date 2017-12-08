Jerry Sandusky’s Son Gets Prison for Child Abuse

Jerry Sandusky’s 42-year-old son was sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty in a child sexual abuse case, TMZ reports.

Jeffrey Sandusky pled guilty to 14 criminal counts in September, including solicitation of child porn, and was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in state prison. He was facing up to 8 years.

He was also required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, the highest level in Pennsylvania.

An investigation into Sandusky was launched in November 2016 after a father filed a report with law enforcement officers claiming that Jeffrey was texting his child and asking for nude photos. TMZ reported that Sandusky was in a relationship with the child’s mother.

He allegedly had a history of inappropriate behavior with the children of the women he dated. According to New York Daily News, Sandusky, a former prison guard, was living with a woman and would repeatedly text her 15 and 16-year-old daughters.

The criminal complaint states that in March 2016 Sandusky incessantly asked the younger of the two girls to send him explicit pictures.

In one of the text messages, Sandusky asked for a topless photo and told the underage girl that it was “not weird because he studied medicine,” the complaint states. The young girl texted in response: “I don’t know how many times I need to tell you no and to stop before you get it.”

Authorities said he also requested that one of the underage girls send a photo while “taking a piss.”

The woman Sandusky was dating proceeded to kick him out of the house once she saw the inappropriate text exchanges.

Sandusky’s defense was that he trying to remove nude photos of the young girl that were already on the internet. He said he needed more nude photos to help combat the issue, though neither the mother nor the two young girls found any such pictures online.

Sandusky’s arrest in February came more than five years after his father Jerry, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was arrested for sexually abusing underage boys. He is now serving a 30 to 60-year sentence in Pennsylvania’s SCI Greene “supermax” prison for raping 10 underage boys while he was a coach at the University.