Jeffrey Epstein: What Could Happen to the Billionaire’s Fortune Now

Following the death of Jeffrey Epstein, some are wondering what could happen to the billionaire’s fortune now. Epstein was recently imprisoned and charged with child sex trafficking. While in prison, he is said to have taken his own life, leaving behind roughly $500 million. Epstein was not married, and had no known children, so according to Town & Country his younger brother Mark would be the most logical next of kin to inherit his estate.

Additionally, Epstein had a niece and nephew as well. However, it’s also entirely possible that any properties or possessions associated with the crimes he was charge with could be seized by federal prosecutors. However, an organization known as Morse Genealogical Services is currently investigating the possibility of Epstein having fathered any children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have reason to believe that based on his [Epstein’s] behavior that there may be some unidentified children that are out there and as such, they would likely be entitled to claim against the estate,” Morse told the reporters.

Further more, while criminal charges against Epstein are likely dropped in the wake of his death, his alleged victims can still pursue a civil case, with attorney Lisa Bloom — who is representing a number of women who claim to have been victimized by Epstein — issuing a statement explaining that she plans to.

“Predator Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. On behalf of the victims I represent, we would have preferred he lived to face justice. Our civil cases can still proceed against his estate. Victims deserve to be made whole for the lifelong damage he caused. We’re just getting started,” she said in a tweet.

I am calling today for the administrators of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to freeze all his assets and hold them for his victims who are filing civil cases. Their lives have been shattered by his sexual assaults, their careers derailed. They deserve full and fair compensation NOW. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 10, 2019

Former federal prosecutor and Law Professor Laurie Levenson confirmed this route to the the most viable, telling journalists, “The recourse is through the civil cases, the lawsuits against [Epstein’s] estate.”

Another former federal prosecutor, Kerry Lawrence, paints another picture of how things could go, though, saying, “[Epstein] wasn’t deposed, and now he’s not available to defend himself.”

“Any restitution that they might have sought for victims or forfeiture of assets in connection with the prosecution all effectively disappear,” Lawrence added.

Recently, results of Epstein’s autopsy were announced, and they revealed that he sustained broken bones in his neck at the time of his death. Some of these bones commonly break during hanging deaths, but they are also said to be common breaks during strangulation as well, per forensic experts. There is currently no official word that foul play is suspected in Epstein’s death.

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images