Jeanine Pirro Thinks 'Something's Going to Happen' to Joe Biden Before Election Day

✖

Fox News regular "Judge" Jeanine Pirro made an ominous prediction about Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday. While speculating on the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election, the pundit doesn't think Biden will make it to November.

"For some reason, I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn't going to be on the ticket," Pirro said, via Business Insider. "I have a sense that something's going to happen before the election and he's not even going to be on the ticket, so don't even ask me if he's going to make the four years." After she began speculating about his recently-picked running mate, Kamala Harris, Jesse Walters can be heard responding to Pirro's remarks. "We certainly don't hope that anything happens to Vice President Joe Biden anytime soon," Walters said.

Pirro's remarks are roughly in-line with President Donald Trump's current strategy with Biden, which is attack the 77-year-old's mental capacity. Trump is currently the oldest person to take the office of the president, and Biden is three years older than him. Biden is currently holding a substantial lead over Trump in most national polls, as well.

Not long after Biden made the announcement that Harris would be on the ticket as his potential veep, Trump posted an attack ad on his Twitter account. The ad calls Harris a "phony" and "nasty," a term he'd previously used for his 2016 opponent, Hilary Clinton. The ad also falsely attempts to lambaste her for aligning with "radical left" politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as attacks Biden, calling him "slow" and criticizing him for choosing Harris.

It's also been reported that Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, met with Kanye West who's been lobbying to get on the 2020 ballot — albeit not always successfully. West and Kushner reportedly met in Colorado as Kushner was passing through while West was there for a camping trip with his family. West reportedly flew instead to Telluride, and was alone at the time of the meeting. Though he didn't offter any details on his meeting, though he had tweeted that he and Kushner had discussed the book PowerNomics by Dr. Claude Anderson. That book has been used by West for his "platform" to reiterate his newfound hatred of abortion, adding that he doesn't "reflexively" support Democrats. This meeting does add to the speculation that West has been campaigning specifically to siphon votes away from Biden. Which the mogul has himself seemed to confirm.