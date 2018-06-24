Sprint Car Racer Jason Johnson Dies of Injuries Sustained in Crash

World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson has died, according to the racing organization. He was 41.

Johnson, who drove the No. 41 car in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, died early Sunday morning due to injuries sustained in a Saturday crash.

“With heavy hearts, we inform you of the passing of Jason Johnson,” World of Outlaws said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Please send prayers and respect their privacy.”

Johnson was racing in the Jim Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on Saturday. As he battled for the lead position on lap 18, he crashed on the backstretch of the track, which is a third-mile oval.

Emergency responders retrieved Johnson from the wreckage, as he had initially survived the crash. He was then air-transported to Aurora Medical Center.

Johnson’s wife Bobbi let fans know her husband was still alive when he arrived at the hospital.

“Jason Johnson is still with us!” Bobbi wrote at 12:22 a.m. local time. “Please keep your FAITH for us and say all the prayers you can!!! He is breathing, heart rate good made it thru flight is all we know!”

However, World of Outlaws announced Johnson’s passing at 8:36 a.m. In their press releases, they conveyed the wishes of privacy on behalf of Johnson’s family.

“The Johnson family has conveyed their appreciation of the prayers and support expressed by the racing community and requests their privacy be respected at this time,” the statement read. “Additional information will be made when available and appropriate.”

Johnson’s racing team also issued a statement remembering the beloved athlete.

“With the same courage, passion and vigor that he raced with each night, he fought valiantly to the end,” they wrote. “His love of life and sprint car racing was only surpassed by his deep and authentic love for his family, friends, competitors and fans. He never met a stranger, and certainly never met anyone that he was not willing to help or provide guidance. It is that giving and caring spirit that we will all forever miss.”

Numerous members of the racing community, including fans and drivers, have reached out with condolences for the late driver‘s family.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jason Johnson’s friends and family,” Kasey Kahne Racing wrote. “He was a fierce competitor for World of Outlaws and a great family man.”

A fan added, “This morning my heart is breaking. Most of us that get into racing are born into it. Once in a while a man comes along that epitomizes what a racer, human should be. Jason was that man. My heart breaks for Bobbi, Jaxx. May God give you strength, comfort.”

The details on Johnson’s injuries have not been detailed at this time.

The late racer is survived by wife and their son, Jaxx.