James Carville Praises Group Behind 'Mourning in America' Video Attacking Donald Trump's Response to Coronavirus

✖

Democratic political consultant James Carville is applauding the Lincoln Project after the anti-Trump PAC released a "Mourning in America" ad that criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Speaking with MSNBC host Brian Williams just days after the minute-long ad, which has drawn the criticism of the president, debuted, Carville thanked the group and encouraged Democrats to learn from them.

"Let me tell you, the Lincoln group and the Bulwark, these Never Trumper Republicans, the Democrats could learn a lot from them. They're mean. They fight hard. And we don't fight like that. They don't fight like that," Carville said, according to Real Clear Politics, adding of taking on Republicans that "The way that you run a presidential campaign is you're a pirate ship. You're always calculating. You're always taking wind speed and direction. You seize and you loot and you burn. And that's just the way it is."

📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

Launched in December, The Lincoln Project was founded by George Conway, husband of White House aide Kellyanne Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson, all of whom are prominent Republicans. The group has a goal of preventing the reelection of Trump in the 2020 presidential election. After endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in April, the group on Monday released a scathing ad titled "Mourning in America." A somber play on Ronald Reagan's famous 1984 campaign commercial and slogan "Morning in America," which painted a hopeful future for the country, the minute-long TV spot casts a dim light on the current state of the nation as coronavirus cases and fatalities continue to rise.

The ad is currently running on cable news networks in the Washington, D.C. market, though it has also been viewed by millions on Twitter. Drawing a mixed bag of reactions, the president has slammed the ad and the group behind it, calling The Lincoln Project "a group of RINO Republicans" who were "badly BEATEN" by him.

"I saw a Project, the thing called the Lincoln Project, and I would have them change their name to the 'Losers Project.' Because if you take a look – it's (Steve) Schmidt, it's George Conway – the guy, Kellyanne must've done a big number on him, but it's George Conway and some other people, (John) Weaver, every one of them, I either defeated or they lost by themselves," Trump added Tuesday just before heading to Arizona for a tour of a Honeywell factory, according to CNN. "But it's a group of major losers. They're Republican losers. ... So they should not call it the Lincoln Project, it's not fair to Abraham Lincoln, a great president. They should call it the Losers Project."