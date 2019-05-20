Kim Kardashian Goes After Jack in the Box in New Tweet, and Fans Want to Know Why

Kim Kardashian is going after Jack in the Box on Twitter, and fans desperately want to know why.

On Monday morning the reality TV star sent out a tweet telling the fast food company that she has a “serious complaint” that she would like to talk to them about.

Kardashian asked them to get in touch with her team “pronto,” and Twitter users are going crazy over the precarious situation.

Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

“She went from Kim to Kimberly real quick,” one person joked.

“BIGGEST “Can I speak to the manager” FLEX EVER LMAOOOOO,” another person quipped.

Jack in the Box rn pic.twitter.com/kwTsl8Qn9f — ￼‏ ㅤ (@kendalljennrs) May 20, 2019

Someone else took issue with what they saw as an “Abuse of power” on Kardashian’s part, and added, “Just take your wrong order and go.”

One other user defended the beauty business mogul, replying, “You really think she’s making this level or effort for a messed up order.”

When they forget the taco sauce — Scott Daniels (@ScottyDReports) May 20, 2019

The Steak-umm brand Twitter account got in on the action and jokingly asked, “kim why are you going to jack in the box lol?”

Someone replied, “Kim needs to talk to the manager PRONTO.”

P R O N T O — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) May 20, 2019

Notably, Jack in the Box did reply to Kardashian, telling her that they were not able to contact her directly.

They asked if she could provide contact info for someone on her team who could help them resolve the matter.

Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately. — Jack Box (@JackBox) May 20, 2019

It is certainly a curious situation, as there is no indication as to what Kardashian’s complaint might be.

While some have speculated that it may be related to order, there is a chance that it could be more complicated than that.

What the issue might be, is that Kardashian or someone in her family may have been treated inappropriately at one of the food chain’s restaurants.

This is purely speculation at this time, but it’s not uncommon for celebrities to have awkward encounters with store employees who turn out to be overzealous fans.