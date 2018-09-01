Twitter Thinks Ivanka Trump Was Texting During Senator John McCain’s Funeral

A video of Ivanka Trump at Sen. John McCain’s funeral in Washington D.C. Saturday has gone viral on Twitter after some users suspected her of texting during the ceremony.

Ivanka texting at McCain’s funeral.

Why am I not shocked. pic.twitter.com/LkqHjUNV8t — Miranda Binewski (@superlorna69) September 1, 2018

Twitter user Miranda Binewski shared a clip of Trump sitting in the National Cathedral during former Sen. Joe Lieberman’s eulogy. In the clip, Trump is looking down, but it is not clear what she is looking at. The shot does not show what is in Trump’s hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, Twitter users assumed Trump was texting. Binewski’s tweet has been retweeted more than 4,000 times and the clip has over 300,000 views.

“Ivanka and Jared had no business at Sen McCain funeral then Ivanka sits there and texts on her phone,” one person tweeted.

Ivanka and Jared had no business at Sen McCain funeral then Ivanka sits there and texts on her phone — Ellen Reeher Morris (@EllenMorris1222) September 1, 2018

“Ivanka can’t resist using her phone even during the service. She was probably texting daddy…’Daddy, they are disrespecting you! Hurry, distract them, announce a war!!!’” another person wrote.

Ivanka can’t resist using her phone even during the service. She was probably texting daddy…”Daddy, they are disrespecting you! Hurry, distract them, announce a war!!!”

pic.twitter.com/29cT9Xig8H — KatGram (@Gram_Kat) September 1, 2018

“Ivanka was apparently texting during McCain’s funeral. The Beverly Hillbillies had more class,” added another.

Ivanka was apparently texting during McCain’s funeral. The Beverly Hillbillies had more class. #McCainMemorial — Phil Davis (@PhilDavisSC) September 1, 2018

However, more than a few other Twitter users noted that it is impossible to see what Trump is doing. Perhaps she was just looking down or reading the program. Others suggested that, as a mother of three, she might have been reading a message about her children.

“How do we know she was texting? Not that I doubt it but don’t see a phone out,” one person wrote.

How do we know she was texting? Not that I doubt it but don’t see a phone out. — Justice Simone (@JusticeSimone1) September 1, 2018

“Texting or reading the program?” another person asked.

Texting or reading the program? — Paws (@Cognac4Paws) September 1, 2018

Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, attended the funeral as representatives of the Trump Administration, since her father, President Donald Trump, was not invited.

President Trump often criticized McCain and once infamously said McCain was “not a war hero,” even though McCain was held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War for more than five years. The president was also not happy with McCain for voting against a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Although President Trump was not there, former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were there. Bush and Obama delivered eulogies, as McCain personally requested before his death.

During her own eulogy, McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain took a direct jab at President Trump in a reference to the president’s campaign motto.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” Meghan McCain said.

Meghan McCain later added, “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served. He was a great fire who burned bright. In the past few days my family and I have heard from so many of those Americans who stood in the warmth and light of his fire.”

Photo credit: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images