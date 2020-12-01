Ivanka Trump's Thanksgiving Weekend Photo of Dad Donald Has Twitter Talking

Ivanka Trump shared a Thanksgiving photo honoring her father. The picture of Donald Trump accompanied by his grandchildren in front of a White House helicopter garnered quite a response, however, on Twitter.

The post read, “Deeply thankful for our President and my father this holiday season!” While not suggesting anything else than a simple sign of respect for the president heading into the holidays, many people flooded her replies with their thoughts about everything going on. Everything from her father’s loss to president-elect Joe Biden to the past four years was fired back at her.

As for her father, Trump has yet to concede the election, though he did say he will leave the White House if the electoral college votes for Biden. Concerns about the administration’s handling of the coronavirus also were found in response to Trump’s Thanksgiving post. COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country as more and more cities and states are tightening restrictions in response to the raging pandemic. As for what was found in Trump’s tweet, here are some of the most notable reactions that poured in after the president's daughter gave what she thought was nothing more than a shoutout to her father.