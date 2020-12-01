Ivanka Trump's Thanksgiving Weekend Photo of Dad Donald Has Twitter Talking
Ivanka Trump shared a Thanksgiving photo honoring her father. The picture of Donald Trump accompanied by his grandchildren in front of a White House helicopter garnered quite a response, however, on Twitter.
The post read, “Deeply thankful for our President and my father this holiday season!” While not suggesting anything else than a simple sign of respect for the president heading into the holidays, many people flooded her replies with their thoughts about everything going on. Everything from her father’s loss to president-elect Joe Biden to the past four years was fired back at her.
As for her father, Trump has yet to concede the election, though he did say he will leave the White House if the electoral college votes for Biden. Concerns about the administration’s handling of the coronavirus also were found in response to Trump’s Thanksgiving post. COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country as more and more cities and states are tightening restrictions in response to the raging pandemic. As for what was found in Trump’s tweet, here are some of the most notable reactions that poured in after the president's daughter gave what she thought was nothing more than a shoutout to her father.
Tell that to all the families of loved ones and friends that have died because of covid. And this while daddy is on the golf course— Larry Alvord (@LarryAlvord1) December 1, 2020
Then tell him to let the country move on. How about showing some class and dignity for once. He should call Joe Biden, concede the truth - that Biden won, and tell Biden he will support the transition now that his legal efforts to overturn the election have failed.— Surtac (@LoggerJam) November 29, 2020
The 270,000 dead won't be so thankful.... pic.twitter.com/VdLfbwo86K— CraftyFoxy (@TheWholeTruth13) November 29, 2020
While others are missing their Dad’s this holiday season because of your Father’s incompetence in a pandemic. Yes you should be grateful he’s alive and he was one of the very fortunate to get excellent health care. Just keep rubbing people’s noses in it we won’t forget.— Alyson Faulkner (@alyson_tait) November 29, 2020
Don’t listen to all these haters... Your dad has done more then any other President during our time.. keep being thankful!, he will continue to be our president once the fraud votes have been exposed!— Dianna Rodriguez (@Bravemoo13Scott) November 30, 2020
Deeply grateful your father is a one term impeached president and that we will not have to deal with him after Jan 20.— BuckeyeGal (@ClaarMel) November 29, 2020
How can you continue to watch him deny that he has lost this election? He said this morning he will not change his mind about it six months from now. You are his daughter for goodness sake. Leave pride aside and step in and save him from himself. Dementia is real.— Ann Lueck (@AnnLueck) November 30, 2020