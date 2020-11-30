The Killers Mock Donald Trump With Grammys 2020 Snub Tweet: 'We Won'

✖

After The Killers' latest album, Imploding the Mirage, missed out on Grammy nominations last week, the Las Vegas-based group took the opportunity to mock President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election. Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud helped President-elect Joe Biden win the election on Nov. 3, despite a lack of evidence. On Monday, Arizona became the latest state to certify its election results for Biden.

On Nov. 24, The Killers referenced many of Trump's false claims about the election in their response to the Grammys nominations. "Observers were not allowed into the counting rooms," the group wrote in all capital letters. "We won the Grammys, got loads of legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Dozens of ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!" The group added the hashtags, "rigged Grammys" and "we won."

OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! #RIGGEDGRAMMYS #WEWON — The Killers (@thekillers) November 25, 2020

Although the group's first album since 2017 earned praise from critics, none of the album's songs or the album itself received any Grammy nominations. The albums up for Best Rock Album this year are A Hero's Death by Fontaines D.C., Michael Kiwanuka's Kiwanuka, Grace Potter's Daylight, Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson, and The Strokes' The New Abnormal. The Killers have earned seven Grammy nominations in their career, but have yet to win.

The Killers were not the only act surprisingly snubbed by the Recording Academy. The Weeknd was the most shocking artist snubbed, as his single "Blinding Lights" and his album After Hours were both the biggest critical and commercial hits of the year. "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency," The Weeknd, who will perform at the Super Bowl next year, tweeted.

Halsey also slammed the Grammys after she was locked out of the nominations. "The Grammys are an elusive process,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “It can often be behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’"

As for President Trump, he repeated many of his unfounded claims about the 2020 presidential election over the weekend. During his interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, he called the election a "total fraud" and said it was "rigged." He even suggested the FBI and Department of Justice were involved, sharing no evidence to that. Even so, Arizona officials certified its election results, confirming Biden won the state's popular vote by just over 10,000 votes. Biden is projected to win the Electoral College with 302 votes.