Ivanka Trump Snaps Floral Face Mask Selfie While Flying to Colorado

Ivanka Trump is following in her father's footsteps by showcasing herself wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. As she boarded a plane headed to Colorado, where she is scheduled to give a speech at Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday, the advisor to the president snapped a picture of herself donning a floral face mask.

According to The Denver Post, on Thursday, Trump will join Interior Secretary David Bernhardt for the first event of her two-day tour of the state, during which they will visit the national park in the hopes of highlighting the Great American Outdoors Act, which is expected to pass the U.S. House Wednesday afternoon. On Friday, she and Gardner, along with several others, will tour and participate in a roundtable talk at an undisclosed child care facility in Colorado. Although all eyes will certainly be on her during the tour, social media was more interested in her tweet, which garnered a variety of responses. While some praised Trump for wearing a face covering, others slammed the photo, one person writing, "not accepting the mask."

Trump's photo came just four days after her father, President Donald Trump, took to the social media platform to endorse face coverings, marking one of the first times he has done so. Sharing an image of himself wearing a mask while Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month, he encouraged his fellow Americans to do the same, calling it an act of patriotism. However, while that image of the president marked a significant change of attitude, the same cannot be said for Trump, who has been pictured on multiple occasions throughout the pandemic donning the protective face covering.

On July 3, Trump took to both Instagram and Twitter to share a photo of herself, Republican Leader of the House Kevin McCarthy, and Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman from Arkansas all wearing masks. Sharing McCarthy's original post, the photo encouraged others to "wear a mask," something that has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that image, Trump had also been spotted wearing a face covering when she accompanied her father through a crowd of peaceful protesters for a controversial photo op outside of St. John's Episcopal Church. In April, she even shared a photo of herself and daughter Arabella wearing masks.