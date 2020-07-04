Ivanka Trump's July 4th Video Draws Animal Cruelty Complaints

Ivanka Trump shared a peculiar video for July 4th, and her haters are jumping at the opportunity to call her out. The mark Independence Day, Trump, who is the daughter of President Donald Trump, uploaded a seven-second clip of a cowboy riding a bucking bronco. The video appears to be filmed at a rodeo, though the location of the event is unclear. It's also unclear if Trump shot the footage herself or found it somewhere.

While it's a simple clip on the surface, it drew a mixed response. Some took the patriotic clip at face value, but others had complaints. Some were just confused at the clip, especially since it came from the New York City native. However, the most intense reactions came from those who claimed the cowboy was treating the horse in the video cruelly.

Happy 4th of July! God Bless the U.S.A! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mKtFloX2lg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 4, 2020

Some cited the often-misguided assumption that riders tie a strap to horses' testicles to make them buck. (The common practice involves a belt tightened near the animals' thighs.) Others didn't care where the strap was and saw all rodeos as cruel. Scroll through to read some of the reactions.