Ivanka Trump's July 4th Video Draws Animal Cruelty Complaints
Ivanka Trump shared a peculiar video for July 4th, and her haters are jumping at the opportunity to call her out. The mark Independence Day, Trump, who is the daughter of President Donald Trump, uploaded a seven-second clip of a cowboy riding a bucking bronco. The video appears to be filmed at a rodeo, though the location of the event is unclear. It's also unclear if Trump shot the footage herself or found it somewhere.
While it's a simple clip on the surface, it drew a mixed response. Some took the patriotic clip at face value, but others had complaints. Some were just confused at the clip, especially since it came from the New York City native. However, the most intense reactions came from those who claimed the cowboy was treating the horse in the video cruelly.
Happy 4th of July! God Bless the U.S.A! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mKtFloX2lg— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 4, 2020
Some cited the often-misguided assumption that riders tie a strap to horses' testicles to make them buck. (The common practice involves a belt tightened near the animals' thighs.) Others didn't care where the strap was and saw all rodeos as cruel. Scroll through to read some of the reactions.
Agreed. I have a problem with wrapping a rope around a horse's junk to make him buck.— Ron is Tired of the B.S. (@RonThayer3) July 4, 2020
Stop ANIMAL ABUSE!!!— humanbeingfirst (@lazpittman) July 4, 2020
This is likewise a strange way to "mark" our nation's independence.
It makes me wonder if Ivanka understands how bronco "bucking" even works. https://t.co/AxzfEDDPYr— MyraDonn (@DonnMyra) July 4, 2020
Abusing animals now. That's the way to go, criminal! https://t.co/VyUboYXIpw— TheZenofWriting (@TheZenofWriting) July 4, 2020
How that guy is treating the horse, is a perfect demonstration of how your father treats us Americans.— T-Rex Hates Chaturanga (@CCupcake333) July 4, 2020
Of course she would would promote animal abuse for entertainment!! Her brothers kill elephants! What a sick, clueless family!! https://t.co/pNURMBO5Iv— MelissaMRogers (@Melissa46Lock) July 4, 2020
Well at least you all didn’t kill the horses like your brothers would. https://t.co/n3emt4bc6i— sudysas (@SudySAS) July 4, 2020
Tying up a horses balls you you can be a faux fuck cowboy. Nice gif choice Fucking assholes https://t.co/T4xH35hpCk— Ellen (@Vegan_El) July 4, 2020