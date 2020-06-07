'Bye Ivanka' Trends on Twitter Amid Ivanka Trump's Commencement Controversy

Overnight, the hashtag "Bye Ivanka" became a trending topic on Twitter, with users rallying together in their disdain for the president's daughter and White House adviser. Ivanka Trump was in the headlines this weekend because of the commencement speech she intended on giving at Wichita State University and WSU Tech before she was uninvited. She gave the speech anyway via the White House social media channels, but the response was probably not what she wanted.

Ivanka bemoaned the current climate of "cancel culture" and "viewpoint discrimination" for keeping her from giving her commencement speech at Wichita State University, and social media responded in kind. Many critics were shocked to hear this rhetoric from Ivanka when WSU directly stated that it was the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that led to her invitation cancellation. Twitter users thought it was "tone-deaf" for Ivanka to release her speech online anyway, and some took the liberty of editing it.

Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!https://t.co/VW6W8TIL9c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020

The result was a viral version of Ivanka's speech cut together with clips from her father's most infamous speeches, as well as recent videos of police violence in the U.S. With the help of this video and widespread outcry, #ByeIvanka became the number 2 trending topic in the U.S. on Saturday night. Users re-posted the video everywhere, using it to fill the replies section of President Donald Trump's tweets on Sunday morning as well.

So far, the Trump family and the White House have not responded to the viral video or the "Bye Ivanka" trend directly. The president was highly active on Twitter on Sunday morning, however, criticizing his 2020 election opponent Joe Biden by saying that he would do a worse job of handling the current wave of protests than Trump himself is doing.

While political dissent has become more localized in recent weeks, Saturday night's trend made it clear that lots of outspoken Americans are still focused on voting against the Trumps in November. Here is a look at the "Bye Ivanka" trend that emerged over the weekend.