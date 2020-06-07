'Bye Ivanka' Trends on Twitter Amid Ivanka Trump's Commencement Controversy
Overnight, the hashtag "Bye Ivanka" became a trending topic on Twitter, with users rallying together in their disdain for the president's daughter and White House adviser. Ivanka Trump was in the headlines this weekend because of the commencement speech she intended on giving at Wichita State University and WSU Tech before she was uninvited. She gave the speech anyway via the White House social media channels, but the response was probably not what she wanted.
Ivanka bemoaned the current climate of "cancel culture" and "viewpoint discrimination" for keeping her from giving her commencement speech at Wichita State University, and social media responded in kind. Many critics were shocked to hear this rhetoric from Ivanka when WSU directly stated that it was the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that led to her invitation cancellation. Twitter users thought it was "tone-deaf" for Ivanka to release her speech online anyway, and some took the liberty of editing it.
Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia.
Listening to one another is important now more than ever!https://t.co/VW6W8TIL9c— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020
The result was a viral version of Ivanka's speech cut together with clips from her father's most infamous speeches, as well as recent videos of police violence in the U.S. With the help of this video and widespread outcry, #ByeIvanka became the number 2 trending topic in the U.S. on Saturday night. Users re-posted the video everywhere, using it to fill the replies section of President Donald Trump's tweets on Sunday morning as well.
So far, the Trump family and the White House have not responded to the viral video or the "Bye Ivanka" trend directly. The president was highly active on Twitter on Sunday morning, however, criticizing his 2020 election opponent Joe Biden by saying that he would do a worse job of handling the current wave of protests than Trump himself is doing.
While political dissent has become more localized in recent weeks, Saturday night's trend made it clear that lots of outspoken Americans are still focused on voting against the Trumps in November. Here is a look at the "Bye Ivanka" trend that emerged over the weekend.
Ethics
You’re trying to preach about ethics, really? Sit down, girl.#ByeIvanka #IvankaisthenewKaren— Livin’ Life (@christirnmom) June 7, 2020
Campaign
She made her own commercial for why we should be saying #ByeIvanka today. I have never known anyone so out of touch with humans...sad, really.#ByeIvanka— Michelle Bonsecour (@micodyalexis) June 7, 2020
This is what #ReThuglicans do.— Charles (@Charles59177374) June 7, 2020
We Paid
Imagine how entitled Ivanka Trump is to insist we pay for our White House to put out her canceled tone deaf commencement speech? Trump's are all white supremacist grifting monsters. You support @realDonaldTrump you are complicit. You are part of #TrumpWhiteSupremacy #ByeIvanka https://t.co/szzBT0MT8x— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 7, 2020
Edits
wow! WATCH THIS! . #ByeIvanka pic.twitter.com/FnfvMFAjSW— DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) June 7, 2020
Democrats
Do you think Ivanka Trump belongs in the White House any more than her dad?#ByeIvanka— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) June 7, 2020
How many times has Trump said he's just racist, but not anti-Semitic because Ivanka is married to moron Jarred Kushner???
Ivanka supplied the bible for Trump's tyrant photo op.
It's time for her to leave the White House.
And take her dad with her.#ByeIvanka— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) June 7, 2020
'Out of Touch'
completely out of touch with America. #TrumpIsARacist #ByeIvanka #IvankaisthenewKaren https://t.co/KjkxwVIgQY— Adam (@nycadam123) June 7, 2020
Charity
Ivanka has always been a duplicitous, self-promoting bitch, as is her slimy slumlord husband. This is the most corrupt, unethical, self-serving first family in U.S. history. Nov. 3rd = Goodbye and Good Riddance. #ByeIvanka #OrangeJumpSuits pic.twitter.com/ZsDBMiTGIT— George Theodore (@gmt1950) June 7, 2020