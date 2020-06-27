Ivanka Trump Mocked as 'Nepotism Barbie' on Social Media After Announcing Hiring Executive Order in Video

First Daughter Ivanka Trump has a new nickname. The daughter of President Donald Trump and senior White House advisor revealed her father's executive order on Friday, which revamps the federal hiring process. Which ended with social media giving her the moniker of "Nepotism Barbie."

The executive order, which President Trump signed on June 27, will require federal agencies to prioritize skills over a college degree when hiring. "President Trump has always been a champion for the American worker and ensuring that nobody is forgotten or left behind," Trump said in the clip, which was tweeted out by the White House. "It's part of why through the pledge to American workers he's focused on skills training and enhanced career opportunity in a private sector-led approach."

Today, President @realDonaldTrump will sign an executive order to transform the federal hiring process—and replace one-size-fits-all, degree-based hiring with skills-based hiring. More from @IvankaTrump: pic.twitter.com/W8xhiyCRBy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2020

This isn't the first incident of the First Daughter getting a nickname, including from First Lady Melania Trump. However, given fact that the message was delivered by the unelected daughter of President Trump, the underlying message of nepotism wasn't lost on people. Here's a look some of the conversation that was being held online.