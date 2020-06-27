Ivanka Trump Mocked as 'Nepotism Barbie' on Social Media After Announcing Hiring Executive Order in Video
First Daughter Ivanka Trump has a new nickname. The daughter of President Donald Trump and senior White House advisor revealed her father's executive order on Friday, which revamps the federal hiring process. Which ended with social media giving her the moniker of "Nepotism Barbie."
The executive order, which President Trump signed on June 27, will require federal agencies to prioritize skills over a college degree when hiring. "President Trump has always been a champion for the American worker and ensuring that nobody is forgotten or left behind," Trump said in the clip, which was tweeted out by the White House. "It's part of why through the pledge to American workers he's focused on skills training and enhanced career opportunity in a private sector-led approach."
Today, President @realDonaldTrump will sign an executive order to transform the federal hiring process—and replace one-size-fits-all, degree-based hiring with skills-based hiring.
More from @IvankaTrump: pic.twitter.com/W8xhiyCRBy— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2020
This isn't the first incident of the First Daughter getting a nickname, including from First Lady Melania Trump. However, given fact that the message was delivered by the unelected daughter of President Trump, the underlying message of nepotism wasn't lost on people. Here's a look some of the conversation that was being held online.
#NepotismBarbie Daddy just has to have his little girl at work with him (after all, rumor has it he's paid for all her boob jobs.. they are very special to each other). pic.twitter.com/YdLL6eQ5rg— Sherry Baker (@Sherstar) June 27, 2020
Thank God Ivanka doesn't know the definition of nepotism or else she'd be pissed. #NepotismBarbie— Michael Blackman (@MikeRBlackman) June 27, 2020
1) We are making the federal hiring process better.
2) Here, to describe the process, is someone who got a federal job because of who her father is.#NepotismBarbie— JRehling (@JRehling) June 26, 2020
Meanwhile, daddy continues to gaslight and kill Americans. But you do you #NepotismBarbie 😉 pic.twitter.com/VP0Wt0Og64— Twump Faschion (@TwumpFaschion) June 25, 2020
What is the technical name for the way Ivanka speaks?#NepotismBarbie pic.twitter.com/kIjOKiYHgA— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) June 26, 2020
When the hell did we elect her?? Oh, that’s right, never. Why is nepotism Barbie doing this??? pic.twitter.com/jCCTSf06CX— Just Me Against the World (@JustMoi32) June 26, 2020
I love when #NepotismBarbie trends ;) pic.twitter.com/SGbW41rR6z— Pauley Teeks (@PauleyTeeks) June 26, 2020
#NepotismBarbie demonstrates the skill that got her hired at the White House. pic.twitter.com/7CXyumAVc0— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 26, 2020
Oh, look! Nepotism Barbie is governmenting. pic.twitter.com/iC4ow6t526— 𝓞𝔀𝓷𝓡𝓾𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@OwnRules) June 26, 2020
Ivanka Trump is a Joke— Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) June 26, 2020
That’s the whole tweet #NepotismBarbie
#NepotismBarbie is trending and selfishly I thought of our very own U.S. BARBIE IVANKA TRUMP! ... and look! , she comes with accessories! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/B7RMeN5KCt— GayHardHat ... I work hard for the money! (@GayHardHat) June 26, 2020
When you #NepotismBarbie is trending “you truly love to see it” pic.twitter.com/j4JJOfIswj— Jalen Reeves 🐝 (@Jalen_Reeves_10) June 27, 2020