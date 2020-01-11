Iranian National Carrying Knives, Ax Reportedly Detained 4 Miles From Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort

An Iranian man was arrested in Florida on Friday, carrying weapons towards Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort. Police reportedly picked up Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh on the Flagler Memorial Bridge, carrying knives, a machete and a pick-ax, as well as $22,000 in cash. So far, his intentions are unclear.

Zoleh was detained in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday, according to a report by The Daily Mail. Police found an assortment of blades, but no firearms on his person. They also sent a bomb squad to investigate his car, which was parked at a nearby airport.

Police reportedly got a call from a concerned citizen about Zoleh, and caught up with him on the bridge. He was questioned and then given a notice to appear in court, but beyond that, no action was taken. Police said an investigation into Zoleh’s activity is ongoing.

The airport and its parking lot were given the all-clear by Friday afternoon, and all operations returned to normal. Police say Zoleh does not appear to have a fixed address, but the Flagler Memorial Bridge is about four miles from Mar-a-Lago. The president will reportedly be there again next weekend.

The incident caused a panic because of the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran — particularly in regards to Trump. Iranian officials reportedly offered an $80 million bounty on the president’s head this week, after the president ordered an assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Iran responded with a ground-to-ground assault on a military base in Iraq where U.S. forces were stationed. However, none were harmed in the attack. Some experts saw this as a form of de-escalation while saving face, but the president responded by threatening to bomb 52 cultural sites important to Iran, which is a war crime under international law, as explained in an extensive report by Vox.

On Tuesday, Trump imposed “punishing economic sanctions” on Iran instead, which has observers of international tension all the more nervous. Meanwhile, many were focused on his performance in the address where he slurred his words and mispronounced the word “tolerated,” in spite of the script in front of him.

“These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior,” the president said. In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia and shot down two American drones.”

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” he added.