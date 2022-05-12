iPod Is Officially Dead, Apple Discontinues Last Remaining Model

The iPod is dead, long live the iPod. On Tuesday, Apple announced plans to stop producing the last iPod still in production, the iPod Touch. Apple began producing the first iPod in October 2001 and is the longest-lasting brand in Apple's history. The iPod has been obsolete for years, ever since smartphones with the ability to play music became ubiquitous.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry – it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," Apple Worldwide Marketing Senior Vice President Greg Joswiak said in a statement. "Today, the spirit of iPod lives on."

Apple integrated music players in the iPhone, Apple Watch, HomePod mini, Mac, iPad, and Apple TV products. Apple also has its own music streaming service, Apple Music, which "delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio – there's no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music," Joswiak said.