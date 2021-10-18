Apple’s Newest MacBook Introduces a ‘Notch’ to the Screen, and People Have Questions

On Monday, Apple released its newest design for the Macbook Pro. One particular aspect of the design has fans talking — the notch. As The Verge noted, Apple’s new Macbook Pro has a notch, and it’s already sparked a ton of conversation online.

This new design for the Macbook Pro will be included in the 14-inch and 16-inch models of the device. Much like the notch that was added to the iPhone for the iPhone X launch in 2017, the notch on the Macbook Pro is a cut-out that sits at the top of the screen to house the camera system. The Verge noted that both the 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pros will have Apple M1 silicon inside. The new Macbook Pro is currently available for preorder and will hit shelves on Oct. 26.

Considering that this is a notable change for the Macbook Pro, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that some of the most diehard Apple fans have weighed in on the matter. Check out what some of them had to say.

A Joke?

https://twitter.com/Thenextantman/status/1450162330776473605

Some fans actually thought that Apple was pulling a fast one on them with their new Macbook Pro design. But, nope, the notch is indeed there.

Hate It

https://twitter.com/sabmartin24/status/1450161827632062464

This fan doesn’t mince words with their own take on the notch. They’re already hoping it will be gone soon.

Almost Perfection

https://twitter.com/saavedrajj/status/1450165601339682834

Apparently, the notch really got in the way of a good thing for some Apple users. If it wasn’t there, the new Macbook Pro could have been “perfect.”

Sold

https://twitter.com/NafaSaleem/status/1450162841986551814

While this Apple user isn’t totally taken by the notch, it won’t get in their way of purchasing the system. After all, they said that they got used to the notch on the iPhone.

Not a Fan

https://twitter.com/BitterBoogies/status/1450170254689198085

The “notch” didn’t exactly bring universal acclaim to the Macbook Pro. Clearly, some believe it to be on the “ugliest” side.

Revolutionary

https://twitter.com/FraserIRL/status/1450164142787244036

Many fans were expected a more interesting design for the new Macbook Pro. In other words, the notch has left them disappointed.

A Finishing Touch

https://twitter.com/spencer_fritch/status/1450189911139631107?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It wasn’t long before individuals voiced their criticisms for the notch’s design. As this Twitter user noted, they wished it could have been “rounded” out more.