iPhone’s 2 Quick Tips Will Make Your Reading Experience So Much Easier

The iPhone has a couple of obscure features that can completely change the way you read articles on your device. Rather than dodging pop-up ads, re-sizing your text preferences and getting frustrated, you can use Apple’s “Reader mode.” Even if you’re using Reader mode on your phone already, you may not be employing it to its fullest potential.

Apple added Reader mode to the iPhone and other devices over a decade ago, though some users are still unfamiliar with it to this day. It reorganizes webpages in Safari to cut down on auto-play videos, pop-up ads and other distractions to prioritize relevant text and images within the screen. If you haven’t done so already, you can find the Reader mode icon in the top lefthand corner of your screen – the “AA” symbol within Safari’s search bar. Simply press that for a moment when you have an article open to enter Reader mode, and press it again if you want to return to a more interactive display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Life hack : hit “reader view” in top right of on iPhone & it’ll bypass it. Works on some sites buy not all. Try it ! It works here I promise. pic.twitter.com/6ITyEHhqbE — Harry e/acc⏩ (@HaroldADunne) July 5, 2021

Some pages will not be compatible with Reader mode, so nothing will happen. However, if you want to really streamline the process, you can enable Reader mode for an entire website, so it automatically turns on when you visit your favorite news outlet or blog. To do this, go to the website in question and give the “AA” symbol a quick tap – rather than the momentary press you used to toggle Reader mode on and off.

When you tap the “AA” symbol, a small menu will drop down with various options. Select the “Website Settings” tab and then toggle on the second option on the list: “User Reader Automatically.” This will put the entire website into Reader mode whenever you visit it. If you need to navigate menus between articles or posts, you can always tap the “AA” symbol at the top to get the normal view back.

Reader mode is the kind of feature that many users find essential once they’ve discovered it and used it for themselves. It can enhance productivity, but it also makes the iPhone simply more enjoyable to use. It cuts out distractions and prevents frustrating slips of the finger where one might accidentally tap an ad and be redirected to an irrelevant page.

Of course, there are drawbacks as well. Because Reader is automated, it might mistake a relevant image or embed it in an article for an ad. Some users toggle the feature on and off to be sure they’re not missing anything. Getting the hang of this habit starts with knowing Reader mode is even there for your convenience.