Instagram Is Down for Some Users Yet Again

Instagram is apparently experiencing another outage. While not all accounts appear to be affected, some users are getting error messages on both the app and desktop version of the social network, which has been plagued with outages in recent weeks. As is customary, reports of the outage first started to pop up on Twitter, which users groaning about the social network’s frequent errors as of late.

i can’t even log into my instagram, it keeps saying ERROR fix this!! pic.twitter.com/CwQe4du8Su — hamarii (@hamari_h) July 17, 2019

Instagram down again⁉️🤦🏾‍♂️ at this point throw it away. — Deejay (@deejaythekid_) July 17, 2019

Can someone develop a new social media… I’m tired of Instagram always down!!!! — ♕VANE✌️ (@Oh_shecolombian) July 17, 2019

According to DownDetector.com, the problems began around 4:01 p.m. ET, with their database logging 18,047 reports of Instagram not working for users at the peak of the outage. Commenters on that site also shared a variety of gripes about what they were experiencing on the site.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“hey my instagram wont even open…anyone else?” one user wrote. “and should i expect it to ever work again? hha”

Another user wrote, “My [direct messages] have disappeared, and I can’t see messages.”

A third wrote, “Still down in the UK, app reset does nothing to fix.”

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has not yet issued a response to the outage. However, they are currently implementing an update in several parts of the world that could be to blame for the Wednesday evening errors.

We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people in the following countries: ✅ Australia

✅ Brazil

✅ Canada

✅ Ireland

✅ Italy

✅ Japan

✅ New Zealand pic.twitter.com/2OdzpIUBka — Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get. You can still see your own likes by tapping on the list of people who’ve liked it, but your friends will not be able to see how many likes your post has received. — Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

We’re looking forward to learning more about how this change might benefit everyone’s experience on Instagram. — Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

The social network is testing out a system in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand that would remove the publicly displayed like counter from photos. Users will still be able to see the amount of likes on their own photos, but no one else can.

No word yet on if Instagram plans to implement these changes elsewhere in the world or if the update had anything to do with the Wednesday outage.

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images