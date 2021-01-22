'Impeach Joe Biden' Hashtag Overthrown by K-Pop Fans

A hashtag recently popped on social, calling to "Impeach Joe Biden," but it was quickly overthrown by K-Pop fans. The hashtag emerged around the same time that freshman Congressperson Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Twitter that she has "filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden." She added, "We will see how this goes."

Greene — a staunch Trump supporter who is alleged to be a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory — went on to write, "President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s vice president is lengthy and disturbing." Soon after, the "#ImpeachJoeBiden" hashtag began to make the rounds. However, as they did with the "White Lives Matter" hashtag several months ago, K-Pop fans quickly hijacked the trend, and used it to pack the "impeach Biden" posts with photos, gifs and videos of K-Pop bands. Scroll down to see some of the posts, as well as what other Twitter users are saying about it.