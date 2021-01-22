'Impeach Joe Biden' Hashtag Overthrown by K-Pop Fans
A hashtag recently popped on social, calling to "Impeach Joe Biden," but it was quickly overthrown by K-Pop fans. The hashtag emerged around the same time that freshman Congressperson Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Twitter that she has "filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden." She added, "We will see how this goes."
Greene — a staunch Trump supporter who is alleged to be a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory — went on to write, "President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s vice president is lengthy and disturbing." Soon after, the "#ImpeachJoeBiden" hashtag began to make the rounds. However, as they did with the "White Lives Matter" hashtag several months ago, K-Pop fans quickly hijacked the trend, and used it to pack the "impeach Biden" posts with photos, gifs and videos of K-Pop bands. Scroll down to see some of the posts, as well as what other Twitter users are saying about it.
#impeachjoebiden trends: K-pop fans highjacked it: pic.twitter.com/zQZo0ffcRx— Lee Trott (@MC372) January 22, 2021
"People who used the impeach Biden tag the algorithm can’t differentiate kpop stans who took over it from the actual Trump supporters."prevnext
"Even though like I don’t want to impeach biden I just think kpop stans should take a break from spamming fancams all the time and maybe look for a job."prevnext
"Not the kpop stands taking over the impeach Biden hashtag."prevnext
#ImpeachBiden #ImpeachBidenNow #ImpeachJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/PrwwwztrVK— heejin lover (@jjunkill) January 22, 2021
"u know that thing where kpop stans flooded the impeach biden hashtag?? i took part and was like “yeah it stops trump supporters seeing the propaganda under it” and now people are trying to tell me i’m a performative activist and it does more harm than good and i feel v v bad now."prevnext
#ImpeachJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/rYshaBGwMt— Donna (@Donna05173951) January 22, 2021
"Loving all the kpop folks taking over the impeach hashtag. Y'all are mvps."prevnext
Thought you were slick, we’ll take over this hashtag too 😌Joe’s president now, get rekt losers #NOTMYPRESIDENTBIDEN #ImpeachJoeBiden #impeachbiden pic.twitter.com/FV52qiOPY8— Aubяie Bakugo (@AubrieMidori) January 22, 2021
"I'm trying to find out why they want to impeach Biden already but it's all just kpop."prevnext
Red Velvet are among many artists to make history— David Middleton NZ (@ohthatdude) January 22, 2021
Incredible!https://t.co/s60LG70X21#ImpeachBidenNow #ImpeachJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/Q6UxIJYdS7
"Just a warning to fellow kpop fans who are tweeting fan cams and photos of kpop members on impeach Biden now on the hashtag are getting suspended."prev