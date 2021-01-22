Rep. Marjorie Greene Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

✖

Rep. Marjorie Greene announced Thursday she has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Coming just one day after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office, Greene's impeachment article alleges corruption by Biden in his dealings with Ukraine and abuse of power pertaining to his son, Hunter Biden.

"President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies," Greene said in a statement. "President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached."

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Although the text of the article of impeachment has not been released, Greene, in a press release, listed the case against Biden, which she claimed "is vast and detailed." The case accuses Biden of abusing "the power of the Office of the Vice President, enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors," by allowing Hunter "to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept various benefits — including financial compensation — from foreign nationals in exchange for certain favors." She said evidence "of widespread knowledge, corruption, and collusion" on behalf of the Biden family with foreign nationals" is clear and compelling."

Biden's ties to Russia had been a major talking point throughout the Trump administration, even coming up during debates. In October, the New York Post published a story alleging Hunter arranged a meeting between his father and an executive at a Ukrainian energy company Burisma in April 2015. The claims, however, were never substantiated. Biden has long denied making any policy decisions toward Ukraine while taking his son's business interests into consideration, and the Independent points out that a Senate investigation by Republicans last year found no evidence of corruption against Biden and no evidence that his son’s work for Burisma influenced US foreign policy.

Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District and has ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, announced last week she intended to file articles of impeachment against Biden after he was inaugurated. She was among the 139 representatives and eight senators who opposed Electoral College results from Arizona and Pennsylvania and alleged that there was voter fraud in Georgia, despite there being no evidence.