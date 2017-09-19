Prime Minister of Dominica Pleads for Help on Facebook as Hurricane Maria Devastates Island

Hurricane Maria was recently upgraded to a Category 5 storm, and several islands in the Caribbean are about to feel its devastating effects. Unfortunately, Dominica has already felt the storm’s wrath.

The island was hit by Maria early this week, and it seems as though the storm caused some serious damage. Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, took to Facebook to tell the world of the dangerous storm, and to ask for help from those who can offer it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” Skerrit wrote in one post. “My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news or serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains.”

Skerrit continued in the same post by saying that rescue efforts will begin in the morning. “Come tomorrow morning we will hit the road, as soon as the all clear is given, in search of the injured and those trapped in the rubble.”

By the end of the post, Skerrit asked for the help of every friendly nation that could spare it.

“It is too early to speak of the condition of the air and seaports, but I suspect both will be inoperable for a few days,” the Prime Minister wrote. “That is why I am eager now to solicit the support of friendly nations and organisations with helicopter services, for I personally am eager to get up and get around the country to see and determine what’s needed.”

Skerrit was one of those endangered by the storm on Monday night. A few hours before the cry for help was posted, the Prime Minister wrote, “My roof is gone. I am completely at the mercy of the hurricane. House is flooding.”

Not long after that, Skerrit posted, “I have been rescued.”