Hurricane Maria Is Now a Category 5 Storm

The National Hurricane Center has classified Hurricane Maria as a category five storm as of Monday night.

The storm is being watched as “extremely dangerous” for the islands in its path.

It is currently on a path to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Storm surges could cause “life-threatening” conditions and “destructive waves” as it reaches them and other islands in the area.

Maria will hit some smaller islands over night and is projected to reach Puerto Rico on Wednesday and the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

