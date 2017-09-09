Hurricane Irma Sets New Record for Largest Evacuation in US History

Following Gov. Rick Scott’s plea imploring Floridians on Saturday to heed evacuation orders, reports are emerging Irma’s wrath has set a record for the largest evacuation in U.S. history.

CNN reports more than 5.6 million people are being told to leave their homes before Hurricane Irma strikes the south Florida and the Keys Sunday morning. Scott said residents in the southern coastal areas must leave by midnight or ride out the storm at their own risk as first responders left Saturday morning.

On Friday, the state’s hurricane program manager, Andrew Sussman told an NBC News affiliate that the total of those urged to flee Florida includes residents throughout the southern half of the state, in addition to those living in inland Florida in substandard housing.

Following the evacuation orders, there has been extremely heavy traffic on all northbound highways, in and around Florida and Georgia.

Miami is expected to withstand the worst of Irma’s ferocity as a Category 4 storm, clocking in more than 160 mph winds or stronger.