Hurricane Irma Winds Snap Crane in Half

Hurricane Irma’s powerful winds forced one crane in downtown Miami to snap in half Sunday morning.

As the city’s first known crash, local news affiliate WSVN reports the crane snapped in half over a building under construction in downtown Miami, next to the federal prison in front of the courthouse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Breaking: at least one crane has come down in Downtown Miami. This is next to the Federal prison front of courthouse. @wsvn #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/sC96QKqM0w — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 10, 2017

The images of a crane toppled over a high rise flooded social media as Irma landed on the southern tip of Florida’s coast Sept. 10. With its strong wind gusts ravaging the city, officials have been warning there could be more damage with similar incidents given the area’s building boom and intensifying conditions.

More than two dozen cranes hang over residents’ heads with horizontal arms of the tall tower devices hanging loose as they could not be tied down or moved in preparation for Irma. City officials have told people to leave if they live in a path of these cranes.

[Update: Sept. 10 2:09 p.m. EST] NBC News affiliate reporter, Michael Spears reports another crane collapsed and is dangling off an unfinished high-rise tower in downtown Miami.

BREAKING NEWS: DANGER! Another crane has collapsed on NE 30th St and is dangling from an unfinished high rise tower. @NBC6 #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/LBNM895wKX — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) September 10, 2017

Photo credit: Twitter / @TPM