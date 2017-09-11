Man Gets Taken out by Hurricane Irma Wave in Florida Keys

A new video from the Hurricane Irma storms is blowing up, and this one has some humor attached to it.

Viral video shows live feed of Florida’s southernmost point with an unidentified man, spotted walking up to the shore to a photo or video of the waves coming in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He appears to have not the act through, as he stands right in the path of a wild wave at least twice as tall as him.

The inevitable happens and the man is smacked down by the wave and cast onto the beach.

He then plays off the embarrassing moment and walks away from the beach.

The video was shared by Action News Jax reporter Paige Kelton, with the caption “Be smarter than a 1st grader folks.”

Numerous other have chimed in with humorous takes on the clip.

See some of the best reaction below.

I don’t think THAT damage is included in your Samsung warrantee, dude. — Paul Maxwell (@Pmaxwellfnp) September 9, 2017