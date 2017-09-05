The Hurricane Harvey Photo That Has Twitter Retweeting Like Crazy

The entire country is rallying around the city of Houston after Hurricane Harvey left it buried under feet of water. Many are sending money to help take care of those without homes or food, while others are getting on their boats and riding through the streets to help those in need.

Thousands of photos of the tragedy have surfaced online in the last week, but the images of people helping others in need are easily getting the most attention. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the photo above has taken Twitter by storm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Posted by Ryan Fournier, the image shows a military veteran driving his boat through what used to be a street. With one hand, he controls the boat. With the other, he holds the hand of an elderly woman in a wheelchair.

Covered in a blanket, it appears that the woman was just rescued from a flooded home. The man in the boat is one of many working hard to get people in flooded homes to safety.

In the background, you can see how high the water level has risen. The roads are no longer visible, the grass has disappeared, and half of a car is seen submerged below the surface.

At the time of writing this article, the image has received over 10,200 retweets and 26,300 likes.