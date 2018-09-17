Death Toll From Florence Rises to 20 in Carolinas

The death toll from Hurricane Florence has risen to 20, which is up from the previously reported 18 reported deaths.

According to CNN, the body of an elderly man that was found next to his vehicle in Union County, North Carolina is what put the death toll numbers into the twenties.

While the majority of the storm weather has mostly passed, officials are now focusing on the devastating flood waters that are causing major issues across both North and South Carolina.

Just finished briefing @POTUS, @VP, @WhiteHouse homeland security team on Hurricane #Florence w @FEMA_Brock. The entire federal gov is working closely with our state & local partners on the response. Importantly, this storm is not over & major flooding could take place all week. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) September 16, 2018

According to some reports, there are still more than 700,000 people without power, and rivers and creeks continue to experience rising waters.

Updates on Florence from over the weekend:| -18 dead, 750k without power

-It’s still goddamn raining

-Rivers and creeks are still rising

-There’s been at least one coal ash spill

-pig manure lagoons appear OK for now more://t.co/xr2gwwGq1q — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) September 17, 2018

There are also many roadways in North Carolina that drivers have been instructed to avoid, such as sections of I-95 and I-40 that have closed because of flooding. This has been especially affecting the city of Wilmington, which sits on the North Carolina coast.

Gov. Cooper thanks first responders, North Carolinians and the media: “We’ve been preparing for and living through hurricane Florence for more than a week now. But this remains a significant disaster that affects much of our state.” //t.co/b5rwLjv2K9 pic.twitter.com/NBE92wV98D — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2018

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has stated that, at this time, it would be best if those who evacuated the state ahead of the storm did not return home just yet.

This seems to be due to the many flooded roadways and a need for the few roads that are in drivable condition to used by emergency personnel.

.@NC_Governor Cooper: don’t need evacuees going home; limited routes, emergency and utility workers need to have access and have priority — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 17, 2018

“We are going to have to be smart about recovery and long-range planning. As we approach recovery will need to work on mitigation and buyouts, make sure we involve local, state and fed officials,” Gov. Cooper added, as reported by North Carolina Emergency Management. “Immediate concern is pulling people out of water.”

If you would like to donate to relief efforts, you can do so by texting FLORENCE to 20222.