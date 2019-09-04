Hurricane Dorian Update: See the Storm’s Projected Path

As Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way toward the United States, and new update on the storm reveals its projected path. Earlier today, CNN reported that the slow-moving hurricane was still about 100 miles away from Florida, but that it had been downgraded to a Category 3 storm. They also reported that Dorian’s winds were clocking in at around 120 miles per hour. Later, it was announced that Dorian had been downgraded yet again, this time to a Category 2 hurricane. “It’s expected to get ‘dangerously’ close to Florida’s east coast late Tuesday and into Wednesday,” the new outlet added.

Hurricane Dorian is 110 miles away from West Palm Beach, Florida, and remains a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Follow live updates: https://t.co/4PLL85OohO pic.twitter.com/UnPLH0Lu1G — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 3, 2019

The National Hurricane Center has also been tracking the storm, and providing update for the public.

Ay 11 a.m. ET, the NHC issued an update that read, “DORIAN FINALLY MOVING NORTHWESTWARD AND GROWING IN SIZE… …DANGEROUS WINDS AND LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE CONTINUES ON GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND.”

Here’s the 12 pm EDT Tropical Cyclone Update on #Dorian: Dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge continuing on Grand Bahama Island. Also it is worth repeating that new Hurricane Warnings and Watches were issued at 11 am. The full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zzOCXDsX5b — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2019

The organization also shared some changes to previous estimates, such as stating that “the Storm Surge Warning has been extended northward to South Santee

River, South Carolina,” and to Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

“A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of South Carolina from north of Edisto Beach to the South Santee River,” the said, as well as “from north of South Santee River to Duck, North Carolina, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.”

IMPORTANT: The headline for this #Dorian advisory is NOT that the wind speed has slightly decreased. The combined wind, surge, and floods hazards are the same or even worse since the hurricane has become larger. Full advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/vbtsENgUMt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2019

“Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area in Florida by this evening. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area as early as Wednesday and could spread northward within the watch through Thursday,” the NHC went on to say.

“In South Florida, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area through today. Along the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on Wednesday,” the NHC also confirmed.

