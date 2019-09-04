Hurricane Dorian Closes Walt Disney World Early

Hurricane Dorian is currently closing in on the United States, prompting evacuations, cancellations and closings in several Southern states. In Florida, the impending weather has affected the operating hours of multiple attractions including Walt Disney World, which is adjusting its closing time for Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“Based on the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian and in keeping with our longstanding commitment to safety, Walt Disney World Resort operating hours have been adjusted for Sep 3,” the park shared in a tweet on Monday, Sept. 2.

An update on the park’s website shared that the Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney Springs, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will close at 3 p.m. ET, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 2 p.m. ET and ESPN’s Wide World of Sports and Blizzard Beach Water Park will be the closed all day. Disney resort hotels will remain open, though Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will close at 3 p.m. ET and reopen after the storm.

The site added that the park has contacted guests with reservations at Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resport & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to help them relocate to other resorts on the property.

Other affected parks in the area include Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando, which have also adjusted their operating hours for Tuesday, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay water park will be closed on Tuesday, but its Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks will open as scheduled, though a spokeswoman shared that closing times could be adjusted depending on the weather. SeaWorld and Aquatica water park will both be closed all day on Tuesday.

Dorian is currently a Category 4 storm and is sitting over the Bahamas. It is expected to close in on the Florida coast on Monday night before moving west-northward. On Tuesday night, the storm is expected to turn northwest before turning northeast on Wednesday night.

