Huge Salad Recall Issued for Popular Brands From Dole, Kroger and More

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of dozens of types of prepackaged salads sold in more than two dozen states and across grocery stores nationwide due to a “possible health risk” from listeria. The recall was issued after traces of Listeria bacteria was discovered after testing harvest equipment for the raw iceberg lettuce discovered, according to a Jan. 7 recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. The affected products are Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California production facilities.

Consumers can identify the recalled products via their lot numbers. The products from Springfield have lot codes that begin with the letter “W” and have a “Best if Used By” date between December 22nd, 2021, and January 9th, 2022. The products were sold in the following states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. USA Today reports that in addition to the Dole brand, affected store brands include Walmart’s Marketside brand, Aldi’s Little Salad Bar, Kroger, H-E-B and some President’s Choice products.

Separately, the products from the Soledad facility have product lot codes that start with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 23rd, 2021, and January 8th, 2022. They were sold in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Maryland, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The products were also described in the Canadian providences of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Listeria, caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, is a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Dole said no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products. Consumers are being encouraged to throw recalled items out and not to consume them. A full list of the recalled products can be found by clicking here. Consumers with questions can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT.

This marks just the latest recall to hit Dole products. Back in December, the company recalled some bagged salad products due to possible listeria contamination. A similar recall had been issued in October.