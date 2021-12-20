Popular Brand of Bagged Salad Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

A popular brand of bagged salad has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. announced a voluntary recall of the Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit. The recall was issued following test results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that showed possible contamination.

According to a press release, the Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit was sold throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. also noted that the recalled salad kit may have been distributed in other Canadian provinces and territories. Consumers in those locations are being advised to check their bags of the Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit to ensure they are not included in the recall. The recalled items have the UPC 0 30223 06038 3 and a best before code of 2021 DE 11 TFRS328A17.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/cbcmarketplace/status/1470861188468727826?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The recall was issued after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) testing discovered possible Salmonella contamination. However, Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. noted that no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products at this time. Salmonella is a bacterium that can contaminate various types of food. Consumption of contaminated products can cause salmonellosis, a common foodbourne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis – diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – typically occur within 12 to 72 hours. Although the illness typically lasts four to seven days and doesn’t require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” the recall notes. “Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. is advising those with recalled products not to consume them. Instead, recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Those who experience possible symptoms of salmonella should contact their doctor.