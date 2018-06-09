How to Help Someone With Suicidal Thoughts

The deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain have highlighted the need to help those suffering from suicidal thoughts, depression and other mental health conditions. Celebrities, media outlets and social network users have been sharing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number this week, but it is not the only way to help.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study on the suicide rate in the U.S. Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death and the number of suicides has climbed by almost 30 percent from 1999 to 2016. In 2016, almost 45,000 Americans over 10 years old died from suicide.

Experts said the cause of suicide rarely boils down to a single factor. More than half of those who died from suicide during the study period were never diagnosed with a mental health condition. Some of the factors in these cases included substance abuse, stress from jobs or finances, physical health problems, legal or housing issues. However, experts said some of the cases may have involved undiagnosed mental illness.

“Our data suggests that suicide is more than a mental health issue,” CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, M.D., told reporters on Thursday, reports CBS News. “We think that a comprehensive approach to suicide is what’s needed. If we only look at this as a mental health issue, we won’t make the progress that we need.”

Scroll down to find out ways to help yourself or people you know.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Hotline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide confidential support for anyone in distress. The hotline connects you to the closest Lifeline network crisis center, where a person will listen to you and direct you to helpful resources. The number is 1-800-273-8255 and is available nationwide. You can also call 1-888-628-9454 for the Spanish hotline.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Online Chat

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can also connect you with a crisis counselor over online chat. Like the hotline, it is also confidential. While you wait to be connected to a counselor, you can find more resources at the Lifeline website by clicking here.

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is a helpline for LGBTQ youth that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention. The TrevorLifeline is available 24/7 to connect you to a trained counselor. The project also provides an online chat or text helpline. The number for the TrevorLifeline is 1-866-488-7386.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has at least one chapter in every state. The group supports research and hosts conferences for families and survivors, notes CNN. The foundation also organizes Out of Darkness Walks to raise money to support their mission to prevent suicide. Their website also provides resources to those impacted by suicide.

The JED Foundation

The JED Foundation provides help to teens and young people to prevent suicide. Their website lists the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Hotline. You can also contact their counselors by texting “START” to 741-741. The foundation also provides mental health resources.

Boys Town

Boys Town also provides a 24/7 hotline at 800-448-3000. It is accredited by the American Association of Suicidiology. You can also access their online chat by clicking here. It is available from Monday to Friday, from 6 p.m. to midnight CT.

International Association for Suicide Prevention

The International Association for Suicide Prevention provides resources for those outside the U.S. and North America who need help.

Suicide is also an international issue. According to CNN, the World Health Organization estimates the global suicide rate will climb to one every 20 seconds by 2020. Today, the rate is one death every 40 seconds.

Canada’s Centre for Suicide Prevention

Canadian residents can find resources at the Centre for Suicide Prevention‘s website. Like in the U.S., there is also a suicide prevention hotline, available at 1-833-456-4566. You can also text at 45645 or launch an online chat with counselors. Quebec residents can call 1-866-277-3553.

Mexico’s SAPTEL

Residents in Mexico can call SAPTEL for resources. The number is (55) 5259-8121 and is available 24/7. The service has been in operation for 30 years and is available to everywhere in Mexico. It is completely free.

U.K.: NHS Hotlines

In the U.K., the National Health Services offer free hotlines to those dealing with suicidal thoughts. Many are open 24/7 and some are tailored to specific needs. You can call Samaritans at 116 123. Childline provides services for children and people under 19 at 0800 1111.