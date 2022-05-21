Hoverboards Sold Within Last 2 Years Recalled Due to Fall Hazards

✖

A popular brand of hoverboards have been recalled due to a malfunction that can put riders in serious danger. The recall was issued by DGL Group LTD. in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. It applies to the 2020 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards -- one of the more common products of its kind in the U.S. today.

The Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards model H1-SPFY are reportedly suffering a software malfunction which causes a problem with the internal electrical system. It can cause the board to continue providing assistance to the motor even when the rider is not actively controlling the board. Naturally, this runaway effect poses all kinds of dangers -- too many to list on the varied terrain where this novelty vehicle might be used. According to the CPSC there have been 29 confirmed reports of this software issue by users, and 4 minor injuries.

The recall applies to about 93,000 hoverboards sold in the U.S. in the last two years, so users are advised to look closely at their device to see if it has been recalled. The impacted products were only sold in the color black with blue LED lights near the foot pad. They all have "Hover-1" printed on the front. These boards were sold at Best Buy stores around the U.S. and on Best Buy's website for around $200. They were on sale from October 2020 through October 2021.

To be absolutely sure, check the serial number on the bottom of your hoverboard. The recalled versions have serial numbers beginning with SPFY-BLK-GO-2008, SPFY-BLK-GO-2009 or SPFY-BLK-GO-2010. Finally, you can check the warning label on the bottom of the hoverboard next to the serial number, which should say "H1-SPFY."

If you find that you do have a recalled hoverboard, first and foremost the CPSC asks that you stop using it immediately. The recalled products need to be returned to DGL Group, not the point of purchase, so you will need to contact the company for instructions on returning your product. They will repair it and ship it back to you free of charge. The importer is based in Edison, New Jersey and can be reached most easily online here. Click on the "Safety Recall" link to submit a repair request.

DGL can also be reached via phone at 888-556-8426. However, the phone line is only open from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday. For more information on this and other safety recalls, visit the CPSC's website.