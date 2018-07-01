Police Officer’s Kind Deed Helping Victim of Grocery Theft Goes Viral

A Houston police officer was praised for her act of kindness on June 11, when she bought groceries for a man whose food was stolen while he suffered a diabetic episode.

Officer Kristen Koryciak, 25, was off duty at the time, but worked an extra shift that day by patrolling a Walmart. She saw a “groggy-looking” man on an ambulance, leaving the store. She later learned that the man suffered a diabetic episode after he bought his groceries. Unfortunately, a thief stole his food.

According to Fox News, Koryciak later spoke with the man after he was treated and learned he had a tight budget. So, she spent $25 out of her own pocket to help the man. A photo on Twitter shows Koryciak paying for the man’s food.

“I offered to buy his groceries to get him some food, because he was diabetic and I knew he needed to eat,” Koryciak said in a press conference posted on the Houston Police Department’s Facebook page.

Koryciak said she has personal experience with diabetes, since her father and great-grandfathered also have the disease. She has also faced tough times herself and wanted to “pay it forward.”

“I didn’t want to see that young man suffering. He wasn’t having a great day. He wasn’t feeling good. That’s part of my job to care about people and to help people,” Korcyiak said. “If you see somebody being mistreated or taken advantage of, say something. You have to treat people like they were your own family… how you want to be treated.”

Korcyiak’s press conference now has more than 25,000 views on Facebook and more than 200 comments from Facebook users praising her actions.

“You did Good Girl … your Good Deed wouldn’t go unlooked … I am sure your ACT of Kindness would be SHARED and that helps and goes a long way,” one person wrote.

“Your kindness has not gone unnoticed. Thank you for being a wonderful example to your community and fellow officers,” added another.

“Great job, glad this story got out, my brothers & sisters do so good in their community and the cities they work in, we need more positive stories about them to be out there,” another fan added.

This was not the only act of kindness from the Houston police department earlier this month. On June 14, the Houston Police Officers Union shared video of Officer Hall handing out water bottles to the homeless on one of the hottest days of the year. That video has been seen over 11,200 times.

“Our love and compassion for our community knows no bounds. Great job by Officer Hall distributing water to the homeless during one of the hottest days of the year, paid for with his own money. We have the best officers in the world,” the union wrote.

Photo credit: Facebook/Houston Police Department