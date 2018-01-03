Former Taliban Hostage Charged With Sexual Assault, Confinement

A Canadian man who spent five years in militant captivity in Afghanistan has been arrested on charges including assault and sexual assault.

Joshua Boyle, who was freed to return to Ottawa with his wife and three children in October, faces 15 total charges connected to incidents that allegedly occurred following their release by the Taliban group.

The charges include seven counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement, one count of uttering a death threat and one count of forcing a victim to take a noxious substance. Each of these charges were related to one alleged victim.

A second victim has brought on a separate count of assault. Boyle also faces one count of misleading police.

Boyle’s charges are a matter of public record, but the court has issued an order that bars reporting on information that could identify alleged victims or witnesses.

According to court documents, each of the alleged crimes are said to have happened between October 14 — the day after the family returned to Canada — and December 30.

It is not clear when Boyle was arrested, but he made his first court appearance on New Year’s Day, NBC News reports. He also appeared briefly in a court hearing Wednesday via video conference, but the case was adjourned to Monday, January 9. At this time, the court could determine whether to set an appointment for a bail hearing.

Boyle’s attorney Eric Granger said he has not received any evidence of the case, as is normal at this stage.

“Mr. Boyle is presumed innocent. He’s never been in trouble before,” Granger told NBC News. “We look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges.”

Boyle’s American wife Caitlin Coleman confirmed that her husband was in jail and facing charges — and offered up a potential defense of his alleged crimes.

“I can’t speak about the specific charges, but I can say that ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this,” she said.

“Obviously, he is responsible for his own actions, but it is with compassion and forgiveness that I say I hope help and healing can be found for him,” Coleman added.

Boyle, Coleman and their unborn child were kidnapped by militants in Afghanistan while on a hike in 2012. The family and their three children, all born in captivity, were rescued by Pakistani troops in October after five years.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Russell