'Home Alone 2' Fans Want Donald Trump's Scene Removed in Wake of Capitol Riots
President Donald Trump was permanently removed from Twitter last week, and now his critics are calling for even more consequences to his legacy. Long before he was president, Trump famously made a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Now that he has been removed from Twitter, some want him removed from that movie as well.
Shortly after Trump was gone, Twitter at large erupted with jokes about his disappearance. Many revolved around other things he could be "removed" from, extending even to his earlier media appearances. Some joked that they would appreciate Home Alone 2 more if Trump were absent from it and that his removal would be appropriate given his actions.
Digitally remove him from Home Alone 2 next— Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) January 8, 2021
The joke was also predicated on a recent string of edits to years-old movies as they reach streaming services in their new digital forms. Disney+ famously made some hasty edits to movies before putting them up, and streaming services have been selectively taking down episodes of TV shows that feature offensive material.
In all seriousness, the chances of a Home Alone 2 edit with Trump removed is unlikely, although some users took the call quite seriously. Here is a look at Twitter's chatter about Trump's removal from Twitter and Home Alone 2.
Trivia
IMDB, coming in hot with that Home Alone 2 trivia. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n8DvmJ83vF— PJ Campbell (@pj_campbell) January 9, 2021
Headlines
This is the funniest shit I've seen all day https://t.co/KAX0G90TZO— Linzey Lucas (@LinzeyLucas) January 10, 2021
Legacy
This is the moment I've been waiting for. I can't wait until we remove the name Trump from every building. Tear down his legacy and everything he stands for like the ancient Egyptians did to Akhenaten.— Meaty Beefy (@Reilly_Factor) January 9, 2021
Remember
"disappear" The Donald?— Mark DuPriest (@Marcos989) January 9, 2021
No.
We can't remove him from our history. He is another stain on US history.
Own it Americans.
When future generations ask us "what were you thinking" we have to explain.
This is why populism like other "ism's" can be so dangerous.
btw: we were all warned
Other Roles
I think it’s hilarious nobody talks about him being on Sex in the City. pic.twitter.com/joaDOlSPro— Sophrosyne (@SophrosyneSleep) January 9, 2021
Replacements
Replace Donald Trump with Christopher Plummer in Home Alone 2.— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 10, 2021
Donald Trump has been removed from "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and has been digitally replaced with Grammy-nominated artist, Madeon. pic.twitter.com/KuP85eH4Sb— SoundCloud (parody) (@sound_cIoud) January 9, 2021
Fixed. pic.twitter.com/6RoIh2sbDx— Brendan Milove (@BrendanMilove) January 9, 2021
Replacements (Cont.)
The new Home Alone 2 scene after Trump got banned from twitter. pic.twitter.com/iINPKziMqy— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) January 9, 2021
I saw that someone had cut Donald Trump out of Home Alone 2 so I decided to replace him with someone else. pic.twitter.com/KvELi9Q6rV— Alex (@alexlduffy) January 10, 2021