'Home Alone 2' Fans Want Donald Trump's Scene Removed in Wake of Capitol Riots

President Donald Trump was permanently removed from Twitter last week, and now his critics are calling for even more consequences to his legacy. Long before he was president, Trump famously made a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Now that he has been removed from Twitter, some want him removed from that movie as well.

Shortly after Trump was gone, Twitter at large erupted with jokes about his disappearance. Many revolved around other things he could be "removed" from, extending even to his earlier media appearances. Some joked that they would appreciate Home Alone 2 more if Trump were absent from it and that his removal would be appropriate given his actions.

Digitally remove him from Home Alone 2 next — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) January 8, 2021

The joke was also predicated on a recent string of edits to years-old movies as they reach streaming services in their new digital forms. Disney+ famously made some hasty edits to movies before putting them up, and streaming services have been selectively taking down episodes of TV shows that feature offensive material.

In all seriousness, the chances of a Home Alone 2 edit with Trump removed is unlikely, although some users took the call quite seriously. Here is a look at Twitter's chatter about Trump's removal from Twitter and Home Alone 2.