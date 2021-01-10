Why Liza Minnelli, Donald Trump and 'The Masked Singer' Are Making Headlines Together

✖

On Saturday night's episode of The Masked Singer U.K., Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon revealed a rather bizarre story involving both President Donald Trump and Liza Minnelli. McCutcheon was revealed to be the celebrity wearing the Swan costume on the show's second season, which also featured Mel B and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. McCutcheon said she was a bridesmaid at Minnelli's 2002 wedding to David Gest, and Trump was one of the guests.

After she was unmasked as the Swan, McCutcheon revealed she sat next to Trump during the reception. "There were a prime minister and two presidents," she said of the event, referring to Trump and Billy Bob Thornton, who played the president in Love Actually. "I was Liza Minnelli's wedding guest," McCutcheon continued, reports the Manchester Evening News. "I was her bridesmaid and sitting next to me was Donald Trump."

McCutcheon's story shocked viewers at home. "The story of Martine at Liza’s wedding has become even more iconic with the revelation that she was sat next to Trump at it," one person wrote, notes The Sun. "I'm sorry...Martine McCutcheon was a bridesmaid at Liza Minnelli's wedding!?" another wrote on Twitter. Another person dug out the OK! Magazine cover with a photo from Minnelli's wedding to Gest, which showed McCutcheon, Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor at the wedding. "Never forget," the Twitter user wrote.

The U.K. version of The Masked Singer features comedian Mo Gilligan, singer Rita Ora, and TV hosts Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall. Ken Jeong was originally slated to take part in Season 2, but could not travel to the U.K. due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ross correctly predicted McCutcheon wore the Swan costume.

"I do remember you telling me once you were in a girl band. Were they called Memphis?" Ross asked McCutcheon. "Milan! We were signed to Polydor when we were 14-years-old," McCutcheon said. "So I felt like a washed-up has-been by the time I was 18." McCutcheon played Natalie, who falls in love with Hugh Grant's Prime Minister, in Love Actually. She is also known for her role on EastEnders and has several hit singles, including "Perfect Moment" and "Talking In Your Sleep." She won an Olivier Award for her performance in a revival of My Fair Lady in 2002.

Trump's term in office is set to end on Jan. 20, with President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Congress certified Biden's victory on Wednesday, but the traditionally ceremonial procedure was interrupted by pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Five people, including a member of the Capitol Police, died from injuries sustained during the riot. House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump for inciting the violence on Monday.