Holiday Gift Guides 2022: 10 Things to Get the Person Who Has Everything

With under two weeks left until Christmas, and only a few days until Hanukkah, there's still time to pick a gift for all our special people. Occasionally, though, as we make out way down that list, we run into friends and family members who seem to already have everything. In those moments, it can be stressful to try and think of exactly what to buy.

Maybe you have a Secret Santa gift to pick up. This is another instance where the recipient might be someone you just don't know how to shop for. If any of this describes your situation, we here at PopCulture.com want to help! We know that people aren't all "one size fits all" so you need options. Below, we have collected together a list of items that could make great gifts for all your loved ones. Scroll down to see what we recommend!

Godzilla Movie Poster Oversized Plush Throw Blanket



(Photo: Amazon)

The first gift suggestion on our list is a super comfy blanket featuring the King of the Monsters. This Godzilla oversized plush throw blanket is a mash-up of sherpa and soft fleece. Across the front, fans of the fire-breathing Kaiju will find the covers of many of the franchise's original films!

Post Malone, World Pong League Set



(Photo: Amazon)

For the major Post Malone fans, and anyone who just likes a fun party game, you cannot go wrong with this epic Pong League set from the musical star. Complete with a set of pong balls, red cups and blue cups, and a stop-clock, this is sure to thrill your BFF who loves to ramp things up on game night!

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Blu-ray



(Photo: Amazon / Crunchyroll)

Dedicated anime fans will know that My Hero Academia is one of the most exciting and beloved franchises in the modern era of the medium. "When a sinister organization threatens to wipe out superhuman powers worldwide, Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki have two hours to stop civilization's collapse," reads a synopsis of this new movie at the Crunchyroll website. "But there's still one problem: Deku's on the nation's most wanted list." The anime fan in your life will definitely appreciate opening this gift!

Godzilla: The Ultimate Illustrated Guide



(Photo: Amazon)

Another offering featuring the Lizard King himself, "This book is the ultimate illustrated reference work to all things Godzilla, from the early days in black and white in Japan to the biggest blockbusters of the 21st century. Never before has a work united the full gamut of Godzilla incarnations. Facts and figures, actors and locations, co-starring monsters and plenty of superb illustrated material add up to make this a rampaging beast of a book!"

Smile Blu-ray

(Photo: Paramount Pictures / Amazon)

Horror has been a massively successful film genre this year, and Smile is a prime example of how evolved scary movies have become. "After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality." This new-release Blu-ray would make a terrific gift for any horror fan!

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 40TH Anniversary – Mini Bluetooth Speaker



(Photo: Amazon)

Can you believe that E.T. is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year?! After four decades, that adorable alien is still lighting up lives just the way he did when we were kids. This holiday, give your '80's kid friends a fun present in the form of this wide-eyed E.T. Bluetooth speaker that you can bring everywhere, even on a bike ride with friends!

Big Dill Pickleball Co. Pickleball Paddles Set



(Photo: Big Dill / Amazon)

We probably all have a sports enthusiast in our lives, and they can be a challenge to buy for during the holidays. This year, let Big Dill Pickleball Co. handle the hard part. This elite pickleball set is exactly what your favorite competition-driven loved one wants this season, AND it's perfect for anyone who just wants to casually enjoy a fun game.

E.T. Eyeshadow Palette from FLOWER



(Photo: Ulta Beauty)

Maybe you have someone special who both loves all things retro AND loves anything make-up related. This gorgeous E.T. eyeshadow palette from FLOWER Beauty is the perfect stocking stuffer. With eight out-of-this-world shades, you surely can't go wrong with this celestial offering!

Jurassic World x Profusion Cosmetics Collections

(Photo: Profusion Cosmetics)

If some killer beauty products are on your "to buy" list, we also highly recommend the new Jurassic World x Profusion Cosmetics line. From stunning highlighters to savage lip kits — and a very handy mirror — this set has so many incredible options.

Profusion Cosmetics Jurassic World Land.Sea.Air Water Activated Eyeliner Palette

(Photo: Walmart / Profusion)

Finally, if make-up is the right direction, but you're needing more of a stocking stuffer option, we suggested this colorful eyeliner palette. Also from the Jurassic World x Profusion line, this palette some with eight different colors and its own eyeliner brush. Snag one now from Walmart!