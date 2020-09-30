Hillary Clinton Reacts to Joe Biden Telling Donald Trump to 'Shut up' During Presidential Debate
Tuesday night's first presidential debate featured a number of talkable moments as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took the stage together to make their case for being elected. Perhaps the most buzzworthy moment, however, came as Biden, growing frustrated with Trump’s continued interjections, asked, "Will you shut up, man?"
The exchange prompted "shut up" and "will you shut up, man" to trend on Twitter, with Hillary Clinton, who ran for president on the Democratic ticket in 2016, even joining in on the conversation. After author Jill Filipovic dubbed the moment "the line of the night" and wondered if perhaps Clinton "wanted to say that and couldn't," Clinton confirmed as much, responding, "you have no idea."
You have no idea.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2020
The heated exchange came after debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked about the vacant seat on the Supreme Court left following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier this month. While arguing the importance of voting and giving the American people a voice in the matter, the president repeatedly interrupted, asking, "Are you going to pack the court?" and claiming that Biden "doesn't want to answer." After attempting to continue his answer several ties, Biden eventually said, "Will you shut up, man," later claiming that Trump’s repeated interjections were "unpresidential."
That moment drew a flurry of responses on social media, Clinton's among them. Clinton’s own response proved to be a talking point, with numerous people reacting to her humorous take on the line.
I’ve screamed shut up at the television about a dozen times so far.— Tara B (@tarabea80) September 30, 2020
It is incredibly unfair that you had to be clam, measured, and perfect but Biden can say what all sane people are thinking. Misogyny sucks. Phuck the patriarchy.— Finn 2187 (@ruberryfinn) September 30, 2020
You slayed him though. I will never forget this moment... pic.twitter.com/hIfBQGsBzG— Dianne Scelza (@DianneScelza) September 30, 2020
Still wish you could have turned around and told him to step off when he was stalking you on stage. He was so vile. I understand that you have more class than him, and as a woman couldn't, but still I wish you could have.— Janet Flora Corso, Voter✍📚✌🇺🇸 (@janflora) September 30, 2020
Tweet of the night. #Debates2020 https://t.co/IVxKTuPGNw— Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) September 30, 2020
This made LOL .. @hilaryclinton not live tweeting but will reply .. that's #Debates2020 fo you. https://t.co/sYuoaowH5d— KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) September 30, 2020
Even though you couldn’t say certain things, you still won all three debates and the election. @HillaryClinton I love and appreciate you so much!— Ginger🌈🏳️🌈Black Lives Matter,Vote Biden/Harris (@DrRodhamClinton) September 30, 2020
DAYUM, wish you woulda— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 30, 2020
She did come pretty close with this though! pic.twitter.com/apCJ8TZ1Do— Shrikant Narasimhan (@shr1k) September 30, 2020
Unfiltered Hillary is my sole consolation.— Deanna Raybourn (@deannaraybourn) September 30, 2020
And the winner of tonight's #Debates2020 Twitter timeline goes to... https://t.co/3gGELBU2H8 pic.twitter.com/BoXdP1rhl3— Grace Rodriguez (@gracerodriguez) September 30, 2020
Burn! https://t.co/mmrvkIvrxi pic.twitter.com/1KibvG5A2P— Michael Melvin (@michaelmelvin) September 30, 2020
You said it with your face, we saw it. And appreciated it. pic.twitter.com/9TJkyDOiEU— tweepla (@tweepla) September 30, 2020
How you kept your cool, @HillaryClinton , I cannot even imagine.— Beth⭐️ (@PersuasivePR) September 30, 2020