Hillary Clinton Reacts to Joe Biden Telling Donald Trump to 'Shut up' During Presidential Debate

Tuesday night's first presidential debate featured a number of talkable moments as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took the stage together to make their case for being elected. Perhaps the most buzzworthy moment, however, came as Biden, growing frustrated with Trump’s continued interjections, asked, "Will you shut up, man?"

The exchange prompted "shut up" and "will you shut up, man" to trend on Twitter, with Hillary Clinton, who ran for president on the Democratic ticket in 2016, even joining in on the conversation. After author Jill Filipovic dubbed the moment "the line of the night" and wondered if perhaps Clinton "wanted to say that and couldn't," Clinton confirmed as much, responding, "you have no idea."

You have no idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2020

The heated exchange came after debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked about the vacant seat on the Supreme Court left following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier this month. While arguing the importance of voting and giving the American people a voice in the matter, the president repeatedly interrupted, asking, "Are you going to pack the court?" and claiming that Biden "doesn't want to answer." After attempting to continue his answer several ties, Biden eventually said, "Will you shut up, man," later claiming that Trump’s repeated interjections were "unpresidential."

That moment drew a flurry of responses on social media, Clinton's among them. Clinton’s own response proved to be a talking point, with numerous people reacting to her humorous take on the line.