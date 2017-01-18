Here’s the Diet and Exercise Plan That Keeps Pink in Rock Star Shape

Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

After news broke about Pink‘s second pregnancy, we found ourselves completely enchanted by the 37-year-old singer’s crazy-strict fitness routine and healthy diet.

(Photo: Photo: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Pink, who is known for her acrobatic, circus-like performances, is extremely dedicated to staying in shape. In fact, while on tour, Pink says that she works out five days a week. “I do an hour of cardio and an hour of yoga with my dancers before almost every show,” she told Fitness Magazine. “It’s intense, I know. Sometimes I feel more like an athlete than a singer!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Photo: Shape / Andrew Macpherson)

When she’s not on tour, you can bet Pink (otherwise known as Alecia Moore) isn’t letting up on the fitness front. Her longtime trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche (who’s responsible for Brad Pitt‘s abs in Troy and Gisele Bundchen‘s Victoria’s Secret physique) told Shape that he and Pink worked together for six years, aiming for 90 minutes a day and five days a week. From what he shared, it sounds like they left no stone unturned!

“Our training was a ton of cleansing, cardio, martial arts, lengthening, toning, stripping, and sweating,” Joujon-Roche said. He aimed to keep Pink’s heart rate at 75 percent, or “Steady Eddie.” That means that during the entire 90-minute workout, Pink’s heart rate would stay around 155-165 beats per minute. “It’s not grueling, but it’s definitely tough to sustain that heart rate for the entire 90 minutes,” he said.

(Photo: Photo: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

If all that intense training sounds pretty intimidating, Joujon-Rouche says not to let that scare you away from your own healthy lifestyle.

“You have to make a realistic commitment to yourself. And once you make that commitment, you have to stick to it. […] If you can only work out two days a week, that’s fine. But once the goal is established, don’t mess with it. […] Then, re-evaluate your goal every two weeks. See how you feel. Then create another goal and keep going forward. Get out of the gym if you have to! Don’t give up. Just show up. Make an attempt.”

>> Read more: The Best Workout Schedule for Weight Loss, According to a Celebrity Trainer

Joujon-Roche also shared the kind of foods Pink eats. He says he starts her off with an 11-day power cleanse, something that helps prepare you for the tough fitness schedule. “It basically recalibrates your taste buds and metabolism, as well as setting the slate and tone for the hard work ahead,” he said. After the power cleanse come select proteins and lots of greens, fiber and fats. “Then after the first 30 days, her diet would be quinoa, fresh veggies, superfood shakes, super shots, and wellness shots. We always incorporated things that are really healthy but also user-friendly.”

Want to have a taste of Pink’s diet? Joujon-Rouche shared one of Pink’s superfood shakes on the plan: Greg’s Famous Superfoods Strip Smoothie.

Ingredients:

6 ounces spring water 6 ounces coconut water 1 big scoop of a clean unflavored or vanilla protein powder ½ avocado, peeled and frozen are great 1 teaspoon Hawaiian Spirulina 1 tablespoon flaxseed oil ½ teaspoon probiotic powder handful of frozen blueberries shake of cinnamon

Instructions:

Blend all of the listed ingredients. For extra thickness, add ice.

If you’re like us and can’t get enough of Pink’s rock hard abs, try this ab workout video:

>> Read more: Jennifer Aniston Starts Every Day With This Breakfast and Workout Routine