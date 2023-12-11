Major Details Leak About Upcoming 'Harry Potter' Experience at Universal Orlando

It appears there are at least 11 new attractions coming to Universal Orlando. According to WDW News Today, trademark applications recently filed hint at the attractions, restaurants, and gift shops that will be located in the currently under-construction Epic Universe theme park at the popular theme park resort that will be part of the rumored Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Paris section of Universal Orlando Resort. Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter is located in Universal Studios, a complex that houses three theme parks: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay (the waterpark). The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is set up as two "towns" located in two parks – Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, guests can purchase tickets to one or both parks. A park-hopper ticket allows entrance to both parks on one or multiple days, with a Harry Potter Hogwarts express train traveling between both parks.

Epic Universe has long been expected to have its own version of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Nothing is officially confirmed, but the titles of the attractions and such make it pretty obvious. The 11 trademarks filed, per the report, are Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, Ministry of Magic, Tour En Floo, Mademoiselle Malkin's, Le Cirque Arcanus, Café L'air de la Sirène, Patisserie Matagot, Bar Moonshine, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, Les Galeries Mirifiques, and Le Gobelet Noir.

This installment of Harry Potter's World is primarily set in Paris. All attractions and restaurants/shops will architecturally emulate the City of Love. Its unclear when the next portion of the park will open as construction remains underway.

Meanwhile, the express train is temporarily closed for a brief refurbishment. The beloved attraction will not be taking any passengers from December 10 through until December 16, 2023. The train ride journeys all aboard through the London countryside.