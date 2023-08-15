Universal Orlando Unveils Minion Land

Universal Orlando has officially unveiled Minion Land. The Florida theme park made the announcement on Tuesday, stating, "Brace yourself, as Minion Land on Illumination Avenue officially opens today at Universal Orlando Resort. Guests of all ages can now step into the beloved world of the Minions franchise like never before at Universal Studios Florida. Developed in partnership between Universal's award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination, a whole new level of Minion mischief awaits in this vibrant new land."

In a statement on the big attraction's debut, Universal Orlando Resort President & COO Karen Irwin said, "We are thrilled to officially welcome our guests to the all-new Minion Land. This immersive and captivating new addition to our destination was brought to life in a partnership with our colleagues at Illumination and puts our guests into the heart, and villainous minds, of this diabolically fun franchise. This rich new environment has so much for all our guests to enjoy."

Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, added, "After we visited Villain-Con in the first MINIONS, we all felt that there were many more stories to tell. I am thrilled for guests of all ages to discover our new Minion Land including the innovative gamified experience at Villain-Con Minion Blast where they can battle our favorite villains featured in the Despicable Me franchise, from the iconic Vector to the most recent supervillain, supergroup, The Vicious 6."

"Guests are welcomed to the land with a fun, photo-worthy Minion Land marquee featuring 22 Minions before embarking on more mayhem that awaits along Illumination Ave., including the groundbreaking new attraction – Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast – where guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom," the press release added. "Guests can also savor tasty dishes at Minion Cafe, snack on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana, cool off with sweet treats at Freeze Ray Pops, shop exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise and goodies at Bake My Day and the Evil Stuff retail store, laugh alongside the Minions while experiencing absolute Mayhem at the beloved Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and meet lots of fan-favorite characters along the way at Illumination Theater."

"llumination's iconic, beloved franchises-infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance-have grossed more than $9 billion worldwide," the announcement explained. "Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Illumination's upcoming films include Migration in December 2023 and Despicable Me 4 in summer 2024."