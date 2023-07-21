Universal Orlando Unveils New DreamWorks Animation Land

Guests heading to Universal Studios Florida next year will have an all-new land to experience. Universal Orlando announced Thursday that a new DreamWorks themed land is will open at Universal Studios Florida in 2024, allowing parkgoers to step into the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation and franchises including Shrek and Kung Fu Panda.

Per Universal, "as guests step into this new land, their imaginations will run wild as they take in the vibrant colors, sights and sounds that surround them. They will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.

(Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

The upcoming DreamWorks land will replace Woody Woodpecker's KidZone, which closed earlier this year. At the time of the closure – which affected attractions including Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek, and Donkey's Meet & Greet – Universal did not confirm what would be taking its place, only stating that the attractions were closing to make room for "new family entertainment." The area, located near the E.T. Adventure ride, has been behind construction walls for months. In its place will be a land filled with the world and characters of some of DreamWorks Animations most beloved films.

News of DreamWorks land sparked plenty of excitement on social media. Reacting to the announcement, one Twitter user said, "this is gonna be yet another amazing addition to the park for families." Another person said they are "happy to see Shrek make it back to Universal Orlando," with a third person adding, "I'm actually really excited to see DreamWorks turned into a land!!!!"

The upcoming DreamWorks land is part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024. Universal will release further details in the future. Meanwhile, this summer, Universal Studios is opening Minion Land near the entrance of the theme park. The area will feature Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, a moving-target experience, as well as Minion Cafe, stores, and a character meeting set-up.