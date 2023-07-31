Minion Land Sets Official Opening Date at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is opening a new theme park called Minion Land, and it's coming up fast. On Monday, Universal announced that Minion Land will be open for business on Friday, Aug. 11. It promises "a whole new level of Minion mischief and diabolical fun."

Minion Land is an expansion of the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction that previously stood alone in the resort. Now, an entire park will be dedicated to this franchise. It will be situated on Illumination Avenue and will take fans on brand new original adventures with their beloved minions. That includes new storylines told through interactive games and immersive set design.

(Photo: Courtesy of Universal Orlando)

Universal's press release highlighted a particular attraction at Minion Land called Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, where "guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom." Meanwhile, the park will also feature Illumination's Minion Cafe for meal breaks. There, you can try "Pop-A-Nana" – banana-flavored popcorn – "Freeze Ray Pops," and all manner of baked goods at "Bake my Day."

Of course, visitors will also want to stop by Evil Stuff – a retail store with all the gear a budding supervillain might need to get their adventure underway. Finally, the park will feature characters including the Minions, Grue, Margo, Edith and Agnes at the Illumination Theater for meet-and-greet opportunities. There, you may also meet Rosita, Gunter and Johnny from the movie Sing.

The Minions and the Despicable Me franchise have become a global sensation since they made their debut in 2010. With three movies so far the film franchise has already grossed over $4.4 billion altogether, not to mention merchandise, short films, TV specials, video games and social media tie-ins.

A trip to Universal Orlando will also grant fans access to several parks and attractions – mostly revolving around media under the NBCUniversal umbrella. That includes The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as attractions featuring the Transformers, the Fast & Furious franchise, The Mummy franchise and Jimmy Fallon, among others.

Minion Land may be a timely way to hold young fans over until Despicable Me 4 can be completed as well. The movie is currently slated for release in July of 2024 but there's no telling how the Hollywood labor strikes might impact those plans. Those that need a Minion fix this summer can find it at Universal Orlando Resort starting on Friday, Aug. 11.