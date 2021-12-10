Hardee’s Brings Back ‘Really Big’ Menu Option That Should Keep Fans Stuffed

The Hardee’s menu just got a big addition. The fast food chain has officially returned the Really Big Hardee to its menu nationwide, though fans hoping to sink their teeth into this mouth-watering and monstrous menu item better act fast, because it is only returning for a limited-time.

The Really Big Hardee is a bigger take on the mainstay menu item the Big Hardee, which features two charbroiled all-beef patties, Hardee’s classic sauce, two slices of melted American cheese, and lettuce. The Really Big Hardee, meanwhile, is dubbed by the chain as “an all new, bigger, bolder option.” The massive burger includes three charbroiled all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, and the Hardee’s classic sauce, all of which is sandwiched between a toasted seeded bun.

The Really Big Hardee first made its debut in February of this year, according to Chew Boom, though it had existed under a different name before that. Hoping to turn up the competition on its fellow fast food competitors, Hardee’s in 1995 introduced the Big Hardee. The sandwich was meant to be a Big Mac and Whopper competitor, and at the time boasted featured two very large square beef patties with 66% more beef than the Big Mac, and 33% more beef than the Whopper. The burger was only a limited-time item, and when it returned in 2009, it underwent a few changes that had it more closely resembling 2021’s Really Big Hardee. The 2009 version of the burger, still dubbed the Big Hardee, three standard beef patties. It maintained that structure for its returns in 2011 and 2013, though it was later downsized to just two beef patties.

The Really Big Hardee is just the latest item to join Hardee’s menu this year. In May, Hardee’s and its sister brand Carl’s Jr. launched a line of hand-breaded chicken sandwiches that included the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Hand-Breaded Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, and the Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit. In August, the fast food chain introduced French Toast Dips.

Hardee’s has also tested several new menu items, including Candied Bacon Biscuit with Fried Egg, Candied Bacon Angus Thickburger, and Candied Bacon Snack Pack, which were tested in select cities in California, Illinois, and Alabama over the summer. While it remains to be seen if the chains test items will get nationwide runs, Hardee’s customers can now order the Really Big Hardee at participating Hardee’s locations for a limited time.