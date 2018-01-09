H&M Apologizes for Racially Insensitive Hoodie Ad

H&M has finally addressed the controversial photo of a children’s hoodie that they came under fire for promoting, saying that they “are deeply sorry.”

“We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print,” a statement from the company read.

“Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally. It is obvious that our routines have not been followed properly. This is without any doubt,“ the statement continued.

Lastly, H&M vowed to “thoroughly investigate why this happened to prevent this type of mistake from happening again,” as reported by People.

The controversial photo in question is of a young African-American child wearing a pullover hooded sweatshirt that reads, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

When the photo went viral, many Twitter users came out to let H&M know they were not happy with the photo.

“More casual racism from H&M. This is nothing new when it comes to these clothing companies like Abercrombie and Tommy Hilfilger who have a long history of using their products to convey racist messages,” wrote one person.

Many celebrities jumped in to share their thoughts as well, with R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd, who has previously partnered with the company, being one of the first, tweeting out that he was “shocked and embarrassed” and “will not be working with [H&M] anymore.”

Questlove from The Roots and The Tonight Show, also commented on the photo, as reported by EW, expressing that he believes the ad photo is indicative of H&M‘s boardroom lacking racial diversity.

Finally, award-winning music producer Alex Medina shared his thoughts as well, first telling H&M that they need to explain themselves, and then asking, “What the hell is this?”

“In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better,” Medina later added.